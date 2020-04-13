austin-swift-and-all-the-other-star-brothers-you-don't-expect

Good blood doesn't lie. Three years younger than the singer, blue eyes, not only Taylor is in the Swift family: Austin Swift is 28 years old, studied photography at Vanderbilt University and acting at the University of Notre Dame. In 2015 he made his debut on the red carpet of Star Wars, The Force Awakens. E at the first event without the sister by the side , in an impeccable blue suit, he did very well. Also in the Robbie family there are two “stars”. The beautiful Australian actress Margot, 28 years, has a little brother: Cameron, 23, which has just debuted on the catwalk. The boy stood out at The Museum of Old and New Art in Australia, parading for David Jones. But Cameron has clear ideas: “My goal has always been to act, I'd like to call myself an actor first and then a model,” he told Telegraph . Ambitious as the sister, which in a few years has gone from sexy roles to producing and interpreting more committed films ( Tonya ).

Rami Malek, 37, has instead a twin brother unknown to most. His name is Sami , he is a teacher and keeps himself away from the spotlight. The star of Bohemian Rhapsody brought it to the red carpet of Golden Globe. When they were younger, the actor revealed, the resemblance was even stronger so that roles were often exchanged. Once Rami replaced him to interpret a Greek text in college. Even Ashton Kutcher did not come into the world alone. The actor, husband of Mila Kunis and dad of two, has a twin: Michael.

And the story of “Mike”, as his brother has always called him, is different from that of the famous Ashton. Being born for him was a little more complicated . If Ashton weighed about 4 and a half pounds after childbirth, he – whom no one expected – less than two. The doctors were convinced he couldn't survive, but the fight for Mike's life had just begun. The child, affected from birth by a cerebral palsy that causes him difficulty in using the right side of the body, has made it. The most difficult challenge, however, won her in 13 years, overcoming a heart transplant . “My brother was born with a cerebral palsy, and taught me that loving people is not a choice and that people have not all been created equal”, recently told the star, “But we all have the same ability to love each other” .

Lynda , sister of Jennifer Lopez , she preferred journalism to the stage. With excellent results: in 2001 won a Emmy, in the “Best morning news” category. And Patricia Bündchen was born five minutes before Gisele , but has never set foot on a catwalk. (Till now).

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, who have lost the charm of being real at the worst possible time

READ ALSO

Rihanna's father also got infected with the coronavirus: “I thought I was going to die”

READ ALSO

Jack Depp is now 18 years old (and celebrating him Sister Lily-Rose)