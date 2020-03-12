Verified Market Research has released a current and up-to-date Australia and New Zealand Radiotherapy Market Market report that provides a detailed assessment of the value chain, a comprehensive study of market dynamics including drivers, constraints and opportunities, current trends, and industry performance analysis. In addition, critical aspects of key issues such as market competition, regional growth and market segmentation are examined in detail so that readers can gain a thorough understanding of the Australia and New Zealand Radiotherapy Market market.

Australia Radiotherapy Market was valued at USD 547.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 950.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2019 to 2026. However, the New Zealand Radiotherapy Market was valued at USD 73.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 129.0 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2019 to 2026.

Genesis

NL-TEC Pty Ltd

Alphatech Systems Limited

Varian

Elekta

Sirtex

Noxopharm

Philips