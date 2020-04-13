Automotive Ethernet Market: Global Industry Will Reach USD 5774.6 Million By 2026

The global automotive ethernet market was USD 1,711.3 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach around USD 5,774.6 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the automotive ethernet market is around 19.6% from 2020 to 2026.

In the initial years, Ethernet was only used for firmware updates and diagnostics. The concept of Automotive Ethernet was introduced by Broadcom, and later adopted as well as controlled by the One-Pair Ethernet (OPEN) Alliance. Though traditional automotive serial buses have played a vital role in numerous automotive applications, they have limitations that Automotive Ethernet overcomes up to a great extent. For instance, most of the automotive serial buses can‘t transfer data at the 70 MB per second data rate essential by LIDAR. When integrating different sensing technologies along with wireless communications, it is common to use RADAR, cameras LIDAR, and V2X communications all at the same time. In such a condition, the data transmitted is beyond the surviving capacity of old-style automotive serial buses. This is the primary reason why the automotive industry opt for Ethernet and developed it so to make autonomous driving and advanced ADAS systems a reality.

Increasing adoption of cost-effective Ethernet technology by automotive manufacturers paired with a rise in demand for infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems is expected to flourish the growth of the global automotive Ethernet market in years to come. In addition, the growing demand for advanced safety and passenger convenience is also another major driving factor predicted to shape the growth of the market considerably in the coming years. However, interoperability and security concerns are estimated to limit the growth of the automotive Ethernet market in forecast years. Nonetheless, the advent of autonomous vehicles coupled with the emergence of connected cars is expected to open new alluring opportunities for the automotive Ethernet market in the analysis period.

The global automotive Ethernet market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, and application. On the basis of the component, the market is divided into three major components as software, service, and hardware. The hardware segment emerged as a leading component segment of the global automotive Ethernet market. ADAS, powertrain, infotainment, body, and chassis are the application segment of the global automotive Ethernet market covered under this research study. Moreover, the vehicle type segment categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and farming and off-highway vehicles.

Europe dominated the global automotive Ethernet market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future, owing to growing demand from autonomous vehicles paired with the presence of key automotive manufacturers. North America is expected to witness noticeable growth in the market over the estimated period, owing to the surging demand for advanced safety solutions. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the estimated years. The growth of Asia Pacific is mainly contributed by growing demand from china, japan, India along with ASEAN countries.

Some of the major players analyzed and profiled in the market study are AllGo Embedded Systems, DASAN Networks, NEXCOM, Broadcom, NXP, Marvell Technology Group, Microchip, Molex, Xilinx and Texas Instruments AND among others.

This report segments the automotive Ethernet Market as follows:

Global Automotive Ethernet Market: Components Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Automotive Ethernet Market: Application Segment Analysis

ADAS

Powertrain

Infotainment

Body and Chassis

Global Automotive Ethernet Market: Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Farming and Off-Highway Vehicles

Global Automotive Ethernet Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

