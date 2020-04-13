Automotive Pumps Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 95.3 Billion By 2027

According to the report, the global automotive pumps market was valued approximately USD 57 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 95.31 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 5.9% between 2019 and 2027.

Pumps that specifically transfer automotive fluids into automobiles are called automotive pumps. These pumps are witnessing increased popularity across the world, as they enhance a vehicle’s fuel efficiency. These pumps are used in a wide range of automotive components, which includes transmitters, lubricants, coolants, steering, etc. Automotive pumps are also used for facilitating fluid circulation inside a system for an automobile’s optimum operational performance.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/automotive-pumps-market-by-vehicle-heavy-commercial-light

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. Free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Growing adoption of electric pumps majorly driving automotive pumps market

Electric pumps have several benefits, such as low-temperature fluctuations and high efficiency. These advantages are fuelling the replacement of mechanical pumps with electric pumps across the world. Thus, there has been an upsurge in the demand for electric pumps globally. Additionally, several automotive manufacturers are shifting to electric pumps for complying with environmental regulations mandated by the government, as electric pumps emit less carbon dioxide via combustion engines. These pumps function without any kind of engine operation. The rise in the demand for electric vehicles is also propelling the market for automotive pumps. By 2030, more than 125 billion units of electric vehicles are projected to be on roads across the world.

In addition, the automotive pumps market is also fuelled by the constant technical enhancements of automotive technologies. Major IT companies are collaborating and partnering with globally leading automotive manufacturers to scrutinize the information gathered from connected automobiles and develop autonomous driving solutions. The major advantage of using automotive pumps is that they offer enhanced fuel efficiency. This is driving their increased adoption by the global automotive sector. In 2017, the global production of automobiles was around 97.31 billion.

Mechanical pumps are projected to dominate the technology segment

The mechanical pumps segment is likely to lead the market growth, as these pumps utilize mechanical force for pumping fluid. Electric pumps, on the other hand, use a motor’s electrical energy to pump fluids. Geared or mechanical pumps are driven mechanically via the camshaft or belts and obtain power from a vehicle’s engine.

Steering pumps are likely to be the largest market segment

The steering pumps segment is likely to hold the largest share of global automotive pumps market in the years ahead, owing to its increased adoption in electro-hydraulic and hydraulic power steering processes. Hatchback cars are commonly equipped with hydraulic steering systems.

North America leads the global automotive pumps market

Strict laws to curb pollution levels by the government, regional presence of globally automotive pumps manufacturers, several market-relevant activities, and a strong consumer base are likely to fuel the North American automotive pumps market over the forecasted timeline. Apart from this, the region is a pioneer in adopting latest technologies, increasing preference for eco-friendly and smart vehicles by the regional consumers in countries like Canada and the U.S. will further drive this regional market’s growth.

Key players operating in the automotive pumps market are Delphi Automotive LLP, Aisin Seiki, SHW AG, Robert Bosch, Mikuni Corporation, TRW Automotive, Johnson Electric, Magna International, Denso Corporation, and KSPG AG, among others.

Browse the full “Automotive Pumps Market By Vehicle (Heavy Commercial, Light Commercial, and Passenger Cars), by Product (Windshield Water, Oil, Fuel, Water, Fuel Injection, Steering, Vacuum, and Transmission), by Displacement (Fixed and Variable), and by Technology (Electrical and Mechanical): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-pumps-market-by-vehicle-heavy-commercial-light

This report segments the automotive pumps market as follows:

Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Vehicle Analysis

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Product Analysis

Fuel Pumps

Fuel Injection Pumps

Water Pumps

Steering Pumps

Transmission Pumps

Oil Pumps

Vacuum Pumps

Windshield Water Pumps

Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Displacement Analysis

Fixed Displacement

Variable Displacement

Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Technology Analysis

Electrical Pumps

Mechanical Pumps

Global Automotive Pumps Market: By Region Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com