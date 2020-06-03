avi-schiffmann:-“why-i-refused-$-8-million-for-my-site”

This article was published on the number 22 / 23 of Vanity Fair Italia, on newsstands until 17 June 2020.

When they found out that their son had developed the site ncov 2019. Live To track the movement of the coronavirus on a global scale, Avi Schiffmann's parents celebrated. But within weeks, pride gave way to anger. Why Avi, 17 years and so many ideals, refused an offer of eight million dollars: an agency wanted to economically exploit its site – shortly among the most viewed in the world – filling it with advertisements and he, without thinking about it, said no.

«Mum and dad are furious with me because of my decision, they would have liked me to accept the money», he tells us in videochat, holding back a laugh. Among the many reasons that led him to reject them, there is also the fact that “I didn't feel like speculating on the pandemic”.

A statement that generated headlines in the media around the world, creating great debate: teenage madness or an admirable gesture of extreme freedom? How do you, as normal people and therefore without explosive current accounts, refuse a six-zero offer? With the aggravating circumstance, for some, of ideological reasons or, depending on the point of view, idealistic.

A poster with the Ferrari crest hangs behind him, he is sitting on the bed of his bedroom in Mercer Island, near Seattle, where from the end of December he has been working on the site that so far has about a billion visitors . The news of the great refusal has in some ways clouded the story of how it was born ncov 2019. Live . “I wanted to make the epidemic data accessible to anyone and so I created this site, which visually collects and organizes information clearly. When I started in late December there were only 51 cases of infected people in the world, I didn't think we would have experienced a pandemic, “he says. With a technology called “web-scraping”, the site collects data from various sources around the world – WHO, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, news agencies – and shows the numbers. more recent than the Covid patients – 19, of the deaths and of the cured, who update themselves minute by minute. The graphics are simple and the tables with information divided by country and continent are easy to consult.

At the beginning this was just one of the many sites that Avi enjoyed developing in his spare time. «I have created more than thirty in total. I started programming at the age of seven, alone, watching videos on YouTube. The first site I did when I was in second grade. Ncov 2019. Live I thought it to help people , then around March visitor data started to explode. And my parents found out what I was doing, “recalls Avi. The biologist father and the mother doctor noticed this from the interviews: «From all over the world it was raining requests, the site has become among the most viewed in the world after giants like Facebook and Amazon».

And it is at this point that, in addition to the questions from the journalists, the purchase offers and those of the advertising agencies also arrive. The famous eight million. “But it's actually an old offer: if I said yes today, the ads would yield much more, like 50 millions of dollars.” Fifty millions? How do you say no? «For several reasons. I don't want to take advantage of the moment we are living to get rich. I want to be free to do as I please: if I accept the money I would have to follow rules and I would not have control over the ads that would be placed on the site. Then I don't want to spoil the user experience : with all those advertisements it would be bad. And no media would show the map anymore. I don't feel like it, »he says resolutely. But have you ever thought about the things you could do with all that money? It could also help others. «Today I help people more by making information accessible to everyone. To make money there will be other opportunities. The strange thing is that not only my parents, but many other people are furious with me for my choice. They don't understand it, patience “.

What Avi cannot decide if to refuse is instead the global fame, which has led it to end up in newspapers, TV and sites all over the world. “Now I have to refuse many interviews, I don't have time anymore,” he explains. “Being famous is cool enough.” Of course, there are also the downsides: haters and fake social profiles that steal his identity to ask for money or even just to flirt with girls. Avi spreads his arms: «I can't do much, I just want Facebook and Instagram to do more checks».

The boy, moreover, has bigger plans for the future. «I want to do something that leaves its mark. My model are companies from the past such as Napster, which revolutionized music forever and led to the birth of YouTube and Spotify. Many say that I am the new Mark Zuckerberg, but today Zuckerberg would no longer invent Facebook. I want to be the new Avi Schiffmann. One who will do great things. ” Do you already have ideas? “Something, yes.” Obviously he doesn't mention it.