baby-archie-will-have-two-birthday-parties:-one-in-los-angeles-and-one-with-queen-elizabeth

Life in North America has given a new serenity to Harry and Meghan . She is “reborn” after difficult months between claustrophobia and panic attacks, he was happy to get away from the gossip that in London did not give peace to his family, even if today, with his father Carlo convalescent from Covid – 19, there are many worries. From Palazzo reassure, the prince continues to work in Balmoral, waiting to be able to embrace his loved ones, including the Sussex. Ready to celebrate an important occasion: the first birthday of his son Archie Harrison, next May 6 .

Just under a month is missing, and at the moment it is not known how the Coronavirus emergency will evolve, it is certain that Harry and Meghan would have already planned on how to celebrate the baby. Baby Archie will have two parties, one in Los Angeles and another then together with the royal family. Maybe this summer.

«They will celebrate in the summer residence of the queen, in Balmoral» , revealed a source close to the couple at Us Weekly, “They talked about the possibility of having a picnic”. The sovereign, who hasn't seen his great-grandson since last summer would be “very excited” about the idea, impatient to spend time with Archie. Therefore, the rumors of the past few days were confirmed, when for the first time the British press had talked about family holidays for Harry and Meghan, above all to make His Majesty happy, sad that he had not been able to meet the child during the Commonwealth Day celebrations, when Meghan had preferred to leave him in Canada, probably not to subject him to the stress of such a long journey for just a few days.

Decision that had been seen by many as a spite of the duchess against the sovereign, who had prevented her from transforming the title “Sussex Royal” in a brand. Quite an odd hypothesis, which mother would subject a ten-month-old son to such a long journey knowing that he could spend a few hours with him quality? Better the tranquility of the routine. The summer holidays, health emergency permitting, will be completely different. No public commitment or stress, only the nature around the queen's estate, which Archie will surely like.

Harry's eldest son would be a lover of the outdoors, like grandfather Carlo. «He loves being outside, he is always very happy to see the trees. Now that he is only walking, he is interested in everything, he will often end up covered in mud! “. In short, like all children of his age, it is time for first explorations, and what could be better than a “normal” life, with no prying eyes to defend yourself from? Who knows if on the occasion of the first birthday the dukes will decide to share a shot of their son as per real tradition, it is certain that in Balmoral there is already a gift waiting for him: great-grandmother Elizabeth thought of a rocking horse for him.



