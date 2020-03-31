backstreet-boys,-the-(remote)-reunion-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus

Twenty-seven years. So much has passed since the day when the Backstreet Boys met, forming what would later become the most representative boy bond of the nineties. Back then, Nick Carter , Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Aj McLean and Kevin Richardson were little more than teenagers, but, looking at them, twenty-seven years later, separated by social distance than Coronavirus has imposed on each of us, it seems that time has not passed. The five of pop, the only ones capable of selling in the world over 130 millions of records , remained the boys of the past, identical to the version of themselves in front of which hordes of girls have torn their hair.

Physically and virtually, as happened on Sunday evening.

The Backstreet Boys, together with Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish, together with Elton John, took part in the iHeart Living Room Concert, organized charity event, via computer, to raise funds for the Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation. Sunday evening, divided by the pandemic, they performed on the notes of I Want It That Way , dated single 1999. Nick Carter, dressed in the same blond hair, with the same American dream smile that he wore at the beginning of the nineties, sang each from their own living room.

Browse gallery

The performance lasted a few minutes and, in the end, saw the Backstreet Boys reached by their children. They sang and sang again, and the video of the five put together by Skype, from a success imprinted in the memory of anyone who lived between the old and the new millennium, went viral. In the awareness, to say it with Tiziano Ferro, that little is needed to «remind the world who we were and that we could return».

READ ALSO

Elton John, in concert from the living room against Coronavirus

READ ALSO

The Backstreet Boys in concert in Milan: the revenge of the years 90