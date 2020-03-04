balloon-sleeves-for-the-most-glamorous-spring-dresses

Dresses with sleeves puffy, baloon or gigot… or more simply balloon : the most sought after shoulders of the Spring-summer 2020 are large, sometimes exaggerated, always special.

Characteristics of the Elizabethan clothes of the late nineteenth century, these important sleeves have crossed centuries and centuries of history of the costume and the fashion of the mythical Eighites, also thanks to them, has become iconic.

This season reappear decided, bold and sumptuous on the most sought after clothes, but do not be impressed: are transversal, and despite perfect appearances 24 hours on 24 .

That touch of glamor of the eighties

Emblem of the decade in which the style had a surge of extravagance, in our visual memories, of clothes like these, we have cataloged a multitude of them. An example above all: Joan Collins, aka Alexis Morel Carrington Colby, in the famous soap opera Dynasty (aired for nine seasons, from 1981 to the 1989). Who doesn't remember the actress's more than Hollywood looks? He often wore puffy sleeve together with marked make-up, flashy jewelry and, most important factor, with a contemptuous and proud demeanor.

Style choices that have made the costume designer of the series, Nolan Miller famous and that, after forty years, are still so strong that they deserve a dedicated instagram account: @whatalexiswore.

Joan Collins in Dynasty.

Today they all want them

This Spring-summer, in which fashion rhymes with revival the return of these superfeminine dresses could not be missing.

The designers made them parade in all lengths and colors and in the street style photos the number of influencers who have already worn them is not counted. A few examples? Jeanette Friis Madsen, fashion editor of Costume Magazine , and Emili Sindlev, stylist and it-girl from Copenhagen. They are the “Chiara Ferragni” of the northern countries and their style (and their IG profile), we assure you, are to be kept in sight.

Jeanette Friis Madsen and Emili Sindlev

Day & Night

What model to choose not to be wrong? For the day we focus on empire-style, high-waisted or chemisier knee-length dresses in pastel colors or with vichy and floral prints: the effect romantic is assured. On the evening , however, the green light for more structured buildings precious fabrics such as silk satin or taffeta, you will be the perfect guest of any ceremony. Because it is not too early to start thinking about the thousand spring invitations.

In the gallery above many proposals from the catwalks , and many more to buy with a click !