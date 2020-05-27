barbara-d’urso,-the-photo-with-the-baby-bump-(with-the-ex-mauro-berardi):-“happiness-is-all-there”

« September 1988, happiness is all there. And you can also see it behind that pink star ». He wrote it Barbara D'Urso , 63 years, posting a photo in to whom, pregnant with the second child Emanuele , now thirty-two, smiles embraced the ex-partner Mauro Berardi , the great love of his life.



The presenter is very close to the film producer from whom she also had Giammauro , 34 years. The two lived an intense love story from 1982 to 2002. And she – who in her past has other famous loves including Memo Remigi and Vasco Rossi – some time ago said a Verissimo : « The most important man in my life was Mauro . He is the man I loved most and in fact I also had two children. I suffered so much from this separation “.

After farewell to Mauro D'Urso married Michele Carfora , dancer twelve years younger than her planted in the summer 2006 after the paparazzi had caught him with a brunette . Today the presenter declares herself single , but the followers still dream of a flashback with the producer: «You are beautiful, why don't you get back together?», They wrote on Instagram. Certainly the children are the ones who unite the two exes. Both have chosen a distant life from the world of entertainment. Giammarco, doctor, does liver transplants . Emanuele, photographer and director , travels the world thanks to his work. Of them mother Barbara, who is always in the spotlight, hardly ever speaks. The reason for so much mystery? « They are reserved, they don't want me to influence their life, that it is known that they are my children. I watch them grow and keep quiet. With effort “.

