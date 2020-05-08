barbie's-new-collectible-looks-are-inspired-by-star-wars

The first week of May is not only one of the most awaited of the year because of the Met Gala, an evening that celebrates the ever new combination of art and fashion. Indeed, May 4 – which this year also coincided with the first Monday of the month, dedicated to the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – has always been a special date for fans of one of the most loved sagas ever: it is the Star Wars Day, chosen because of the famous word game in English among the famous quote “May the Force be with you” or “May the Force be with you »and the phrase« May the fourth be with you », that is« May 4th be with you ».

Every year fans of the saga organize ultra-creative events and commemorations, which this year have not been able to take place due to the international lockdown. However, to celebrate the Star Wars imagination in style, this time he thought of nothing less than … Barbie . The iconic doll, which recently turned 60 years, over the years has been reinterpreted over 200 times in the most varied garments, from the astronaut to the mermaid, and now to his collectible looks have also been added new costumes inspired by the characters of Star Wars: the latest partnership between Mattel and Lucasfilm in fact includes four new dolls inspired by the Stormtroopers of the original trilogy, C-3PO and Chewbecca, as well as the Jedi Knight Rey Skywalker, played in Daisy Ridley's latest films.

A combo to scream between two pop culture emblems, all to be collected for both Barbie and Star Wars fans. The iconography and the original concept art of the films have been reinterpreted with a high fashion twist : the white uniform of the Stormtrooper has thus turned into a mini Pierre Cardin dress with PVC leggings and knee-high boots, the golden hardware of C-3PO has become a sparkling disco dress in the style of the years 80 – as well as the hair of the Barbie who wears it – complete with matching boots and reflective glasses, in the Paco Rabanne style. And the thick coat of Chewbecca? It could only be revisited with a look and accessories in synthetic fur , including a handbag, while the candid Rey battle robes have been redesigned with a couture touch, becoming an elegant and minimalist evening dress. A gift for the little ones? Without a doubt, but many parents will also be more than excited to have these Barbies in the shelves at home.

