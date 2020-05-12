barilla-launches-100%-italian-durum-wheat-pasta

The Mediterranean dish par excellence, the one that never fails on the tables of the Belpaese, becomes even more Italian. Barilla has in fact decided to make even more good and full-bodied his Classic pasta made entirely with durum wheat 100% Italian. Chosen from the best varieties are characterized by a high protein content, high gluten quality, golden yellow color and a low ash content (mineral salts). The perfect ingredients to season a “tricolor recipe” that demonstrates foresight, attention and concrete commitment to our country . At the base, the close collaboration with millers, cooperatives and consortia, farmers and institutions that have chosen to converge their wealth of knowledge, tools and experiences to enhance the Italian agricultural supply chain and create a very high quality production.

But not only. The packaging also changes its face, which maintain the iconic red logo, but replace the classic Barilla blue by tinting the boxes with a bright blue. A color that pays homage to that Italian sky under which a pasta is made and processed that makes Italianness and its elements of Mediterranean, naturalness and positive energy its point of power. The packs also reflect the attention and responsibility towards the environment of the entire project: made of cardboard virgin fiber from forests managed responsibly according to certified standards, are fully recyclable in the paper supply chain, without the consumer having to separate the plastic window.

At the base of this launch, Barilla has placed a real declaration of intent and concrete objectives, an innovative product and supply chain vision of excellence and enhancement of resources, local communities, territory and environment. These principles are concretized in a ten-point view – The Manifesto of Durum Wheat – which contains the company's commitments for a quality pasta with Italian durum wheat and responsibly produced .

«This project, of which the final product is only the most evident result, represents our commitment to invest in Italian agriculture, with the aim of having more and more national high quality durum wheat grown in a sustainable way – explains Paolo Barilla, Group vice president – Today we come to an extraordinary result, derived from many years of research on raw materials and work on the entire supply chain, the result of the agreements made with over 8 thousand Italian farmers and the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the end of last year with the Ministry of Agriculture “.