bats-or-pangolins?-the-source-of-the-new-coronavirus-is-still-uncertain

Several new studies have reanalyzed the genetic sequence of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus raising considerable doubts about the jump from pangolin to the human being. In the meantime, however, these animals risk being killed en masse

Stop. We are not at all sure that the new coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 was transmitted to us by the pangolins . If until yesterday these little-known armored mammals were considered the most likely source of the infection, today several new studies are questioning it: there is a correspondence of 99% between the pangolin coronavirus and the one that is infecting the human being, but only as regards a particular particular sequence of genetic material. Overall, however, the similarity between the genomes (although high) would not be sufficient to say that yes, we found the source of the infection.

Why it is still important to understand the jump of species

At this point in the epidemic, someone might think that it is useless to reconstruct the path that the new coronavirus has taken to get to infect the human being. Not so: finding the source of the virus, according to the authorities, could prevent the emergence of new outbreaks (or new viruses) in the future. Therefore, to determine with certainty whether the primary host animal of the new coronavirus is a bat, a civet cat (as it is for the Sars virus) or precisely a pangolin remains an important research objective.

This is demonstrated by the fact that in this month of February, bioRxiv were published on the preprint platform several articles that compare the Sars-Cov-2 genome with that of the coronaviruses found in different animal species, with particular attention to those of pangolins and bats.

A communication error

During a press conference on February 7, researchers from the South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou claimed that their investigations revealed that the coronavirus genome isolated from humans corresponded to beyond 99% to that found in the pangolins . This evidence – combined with the fact that these endangered animals are unfortunately still highly coveted in China and other parts of Asia both for their meat and because their scales are considered a remedy of traditional medicine – seemed to be the so-called smoking gun .

But perhaps it would be better to call it a blank gun . On 20 February, in fact, on bioRxiv a sort of correction appears from the researchers of the same institute: the correspondence reported is true but only for a part of the genome viral, that of the sequence of the receptor binding domain (Rbd) which is used by the viruses to bind to the cells and penetrate them. By comparison with the whole genome, however, there would be a similarity of just 90, 3% , not sufficient to be sure that the virus has jumped from the pangolin to the human being. “An embarrassing communication error between bioinformaticians and the rest of the research team” , commented to Nature Xiao Lihua, among the authors of the new analysis.

Far from the solution of the mystery

In the meantime, always on bioRxiv 3 other comparative studies have appeared (here, here and here) according to which the Sars genome -Cov-2 has a match t ra the 85, 5% and the 92, 4% with that of the pangolin coronavirus. Too little to be sure that pangolins are the origin, experts say. Just think that the virus of Sars had a correspondence of 99, 8% with the civet coronavirus .

By reanalyzing all the studies that have come out so far, it is discovered, among other things, that the major correspondence ( 96% ) is the one with the coronavirus genome found in a bat in the Chinese province of Yunnan, although the Rbd sequences differ (here the article). This could mean that the bat virus, before reaching the human being, passed through an intermediate host.

At the moment, therefore, there are more questions than answers .

And to the doubts are also added the worries about the fate of the pangolins: all the speculations made could lead people to kill them , as happened to the civets . Whether or not they are the origin of the infection, the experts point out, animals are not the problem but our contact with them.

So, get your hands off the pangolins.