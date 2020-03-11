bauman's-liquid-love:-a-relationship-fails-when-you-don't-talk-enough

« The failure of a relationship is almost always a failure of communication ».

Liquid Love , Zygmunt Bauman

I worked as assistant cook in a restaurant behind the church in my country. It was the spring of my first panic attacks and what I still didn't know was that my relationship would end overnight. The thing that fascinated me most about working in the kitchen were the “empty” moments. When, for example, all the pans and pots were running and there were those 45 seconds of inactivity that allowed some glance with the chef, or a joke on some football team , or those «Are you tired? Do you want to take a break? » Questions that were almost never answered because then the sauce began to clot and you had to get back to work.

Between the first and second round there was the famous “changing of the guard”: I went on a cigarette break and in my place entered Marco, a university student unable but beautiful, so much so that for a period I started to doubt my so much heterosexuality defense. In short, during the changing of the guard I read. I read and smoked at a speed that made me cough about the chaos created between the smoke that entered and the words that came out of my mouth.

While reading I thought that several times during my love story I had to deal with the classic belief that the other person didn't understand anything.

One Saturday night of the many I was in the external staircase of the restaurant, it was more or less the 22: 00 so Marco was already in my place. I was there, cigarette in my right hand and Bauman in my left hand. That evening I was happy and had been reading for almost 10 minutes, a real luxury for the rhythms of the restaurant.

The sore point came when my fiancée called me. «Michi I leave you, sorry». As I answered before my eyes these words appeared: “The failure of a relationship is almost always a failure of communication”.

Sentence that probably caused that phone call that I never expected, but that certainly did not fully describe that moment. Because that evening, the communication of the end of our story, came loud and clear.