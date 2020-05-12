beaches-in-phase-2:-the-rules-for-going-to-the-beach

No plexiglass or other partitions : even at the sea in Coronavirus times the password will be distance. Each station will be structured like an island, with 5 meters between the rows of deck chairs and sun loungers and 4 and a half meters between the umbrellas in the same row . It is the first of the rules of the beach holiday in times of epidemic just established by the technical scientific committee. Rules that the government will discuss with Regions and the beach resorts within the weekend to develop guidelines that will decide (part) of our summer.

The list of stringent rules is long, very detailed, and provides a series of obligations that will completely change the way we conceive the holiday . First of all because we will have very little freedom of movement: everyone – both on free beaches and on shores – will have autonomy only within their own space, where you cannot hang towels and can sit on the ground (only deckchairs and sun beds will be allowed). You will not be able to stop on the shoreline, or on the rocks, nor will you be able to play recreational sports: in short, goodbye also to volleyball and also to rackets .

HOW THE PLANTS CHANGE

The organization in the factories must be impeccable: they will become substantially limited in number, with admissions on reservation (also to facilitate contact tracing in case of infected), always contingent both for the access to the beach and to the restaurant which must have differentiated routes for entry and exit. To avoid gatherings and rows the umbrellas must be booked in advance , as well as snacks and lunches consumed at the kiosk tables. For food, the rules will be very similar to those established in restaurants: tables spaced two meters with four square meters for each guest. The alternative will be to take away and bring everything under an umbrella. As for cleaning, the establishments will have to sanitize changing rooms and showers after each use, the same with beds and deckchairs, and in different points will have to place dispensers to sanitize hands and encourage all measures to avoid absence of physical contact (such as digital payments). The same scenario is expected in the case of public and private pools: the managers will have to guarantee distances and sanitization.

WHAT HAPPENS IN THE FREE BEACHES

The rules in substance do not change in the case of free beaches : in this case the technical document provides that local authorities define the capacity of each beach and contingent the spaces also delimiting the area available to each umbrella and (for example with ribbons). How can we prevent everyone from spilling onto the beach? Municipalities will also have to deal with this, which is the most critical point of the summer at the gates : for now, hypothesizes that access to public beaches is also made through online booking. The local police should be responsible for ensuring that everyone respects the rules, even if in some regions it is also thought to rely on the eye of drones, stewards or voluntary associations. It will certainly not be a task for the lifeguards , who will have to deal with the rescue as always. Even for them, however, there will be changes: they will no longer be able to do mouth-to-mouth breathing.



THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN REGIONS

From here, therefore, the government will start to confront the Regions, however allowing everyone a minimum of maneuver. As he explained in an interview with Corriere della Sera the Minister of Cultural Heritage Dario Franceschini, for the practical application the difference of the territories will be taken into account. Territories that in the meantime, despite the uncertainty, have thought of concrete measures to deal with the emergency, as in the case of floating platforms with umbrella and sunbeds which in Campania could allow to save space, or bracelets for swimmers who in cases like Liguria would signal with an alert if the safety distance is exceeded.

THE NO-COVID PASSPORT TO TRAVEL

However, there is another huge tangle to be resolved, which is that relating to the movement between Regions. When will it be possible? It is assumed June, but only if in possession of a health passport: among the most accredited hypotheses, in fact, there is the possibility of making mandatory serological tests to be done no earlier than the week before departure . Only in the case of a negative test could movement be allowed. But, finally, also the journey.

