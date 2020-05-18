beard,-lockdown-look-for-real-and-not-(but-always-sexy)

With or without a beard? It is the eternal dilemma that grips every male, especially in times when the beauty look has become serious for him too. So grooming is a ritual, as reassuring as any healthy habit, and men too miss the salons in these lockdown days : according to a survey conducted by Treatwell, the online booking portal in the field of beauty and wellness, for the 47% of the interviewed hairdressers and beauty centers will be a priority when it will be possible to return to book cuts and waxes, because the quarantine look does not like at all: well the 69% of the interviewees are deeply dissatisfied.

To look your best and to be treated, in short, is an indispensable status , thanks to the example of the famous people who made the beard and hair style an instrument of charm.

David Beckham was among the first famous to be talked about even for the relationship with beauty. Neat beard and always flawless hair make it more attractive to 45 years that from a very young age (© Getty Images)

Among the beard lovers stands out Harry of England, which is also one of the most talked about royals of the moment. Since he started growing it, in 2015, took on that mature quid who marked a surge of the former golden bachelor in the hearts of fans of the Windsor house, and who remembers his father very much Carlo as a young man. A passing look in his case, the heir to the throne soon opted for a “cleaner” style beyond his early youth. Same thing for William, older brother of Harry: the beard is a distant dated memory 2008. To cut it does not think at all another handsome man with blue blood, Carl Philip of Sweden , who like Harry has earned points since he started growing her.

A unusual (and very young) Charles of England with a beard, was the 1976 (Photo by Anwar Hussein / Getty Images)

It is not a royal, but the proximity to the Windsor house has made it James Middleton a much loved character. Last 11 May after seven years of beard (very well worn) he decided to shave to surprise his girlfriend Alizee Tevenet, who welcomed the news with great enthusiasm. The litmus test? A kiss without a beard. But Kate and Pippa's little brother has lost something with his new look, looking to believe.

In Hollywood, however, a beard is not always an «accessory» that helps. Just think of Leonardo DiCaprio in his hispter season. Heritage from the set of Revenant, l The actor took a while to get rid of it, and luckily. Today at 45 years the door just mentioned and looks decidedly younger, as well as Brad Pitt , which has even embellished it, so to speak, with improbable beads. The handsome Brad recovered in record time, and today the only habit is the slightly long hair, styling all backwards, like a star of the past, and 56 years has nothing to envy to the younger ones . He is fine both with and without, however, the always cool Bradley Cooper, while David Beckham , metrosexual by definition, loves it just mentioned, the right middle way that manages to adapt well to any look and can be easily managed independently.

Among the fans of the bald and bearded, i.e. without hair but with a beard, there is only Bruce Willis . The American actor's bald is famous, also thanks to an early fall, a bit like the one that afflicted William of England. If Bruce has been able to transform the inexorable advancement of age into a strength while maintaining a certain appeal, the same cannot be said of Will, who passed in a handful of years from the ideal Prince Charming to a man who demonstrates more than his 37 years. He takes it with philosophy, genetics do not forgive, but hair does not always fall hopelessly. Sometimes it's the stress that puts us in the grip, sometimes the change of season . And if your hair is falling under the relentless ax of this hot spring, run for cover: specific shampoos, lotions and treatments can help strengthen hair bulbs, as long as they are combined with healthy nutrition. Sometimes there is a remedy, do not despair.



