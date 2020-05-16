beatrice-bruschi,-sana-in-skam-italia:-«the-first-time-i-left-the-house-with-a-veil»

When Beatrice Bruschi was chosen to play the role of Sana Allagui knew very well that learning the script by heart would not be enough to make the nuances of such a complex character credible in the eyes of the spectators. “At first I was afraid of not being up to it, but I knew that the only way to approach the role was to tiptoe, study, get informed. If I hadn't done it, I would have been a bad actress, “explains Beatrice on the phone shortly after lunchtime, back from a nap that has not, however, eased the tension that accompanies the first interviews of her career.

In the fourth season of SKAM Italia , produced by Cross Productions and TimVision and available from 15 May on TimVision and Netflix, her alter ego, that of a second generation Italian Muslim girl, is at the center of a pure, romantic story , far from any cliche and commonplace.

«Before the first season I bought the Koran and read it all , then I asked my Egyptian friend and a Muslim girl known on Instagram for advice and finally, I decided to leave the house and go around with the veil: I needed to know what Sana feels when she takes the bus and people look at her with strange eyes “. The exercise, of stanislavskijana derivation , allowed Beatrice to fully immerse herself in the shoes of a Muslim girl who wanders around the capital challenging every day the prejudices that accompany the women of the Islamic community: why the veil? Why is no strip of bare skin exposed to the public? Will it really be his choice? Doubts that Beatrice feared to face hard-faced but that, in the end, resolved themselves, almost confusing her.

How did your first leaving home with the veil go?

«I went out to take my dog ​​for a walk, a beast of 70 called Titanus. Near my house there is a high school and the boys had just left school: they approached me and inside I immediately said “here, now they will tell me something” and, instead, they displaced me: “kill, what a huge dog “. I realized that many people were calm: of course, there were some puzzled looks especially from some lady, but I walked with my head held high, happy with what I was doing. It is something that has helped me a lot: if I had not followed this path, I would not have fully understood the world I was entering “.

For the fourth season she worked closely with Sumaya Abdel Qader, a member of the Muslim community who was a script consultant. How did it go with her?

«Sumaya was the qualitative leap: entering his home and getting to know his daughters was indispensable in order to build a realistic, well-made character. SKAM , after all, does this: it describes reality. Sumaya is an incredible mind, a source of inspiration and I am delighted that she followed the series because it was fundamental. When she came to the set every now and then and told me she was proud of me, it filled my heart: in a moment of despair she embraced me and I felt like a mother, the female figure I missed “.

Before interpreting Sana was there any commonplace about the Muslim community from which she freed herself?

«I have never thought in my whole life that a woman with a veil was forced: everyone does what they want and judging others is always a very wrong thing. For my part, I have always tried to see further and have often been made fun of for this. After these years I have learned many things and, beyond the Muslim reality, it was nice to venture into a new world, to know, to look around. Ignorance is the greatest evil that exists. “

We have read some comments of this type just in these days: chance has it that the fourth season of SKAM Italia comes out the same week of the news of the conversion of Silvia Romano …

“It's a bit of an irony, it's true. One of the most beautiful things that emerges from the series is that Sana really cares to make people understand that wearing the veil is her choice: the father would not want him to take it to school, but she feels she has to do it and, of this, she is proud . In contrast, I think the veil itself is a symbol of freedom. Sana, then, has this incredible strength, this vision of Islam so progressive, she doesn't know the times that I would like to be her. “

How would you like to be more like Sana?

«She is much more determined than me and she is not afraid of the judgment of others. Even I, basically, am one who cares what others say, but Sana's choices are much more difficult to face and require incredible courage: it seems to me that she is much older than her age, something that I have also noticed in the daughters of Sumaya “.

What was she like as a teenager?

«A normal girl who grew up quickly: at the end of high school I had to face the separation of my parents, which was not easy. I have always been responsible enough, always engaged in theater and shows, but there is a moment when you feel that something changes and jump forward “.

What role did the role play in this?

«Acting, like music, saves my life every day, is part of me. When I finished high school I did not know if it was appropriate to continue and so, fearing to end up under the bridges as someone said, I enrolled in Law. I was studying, I was taking lessons but, at a certain point, I said to myself: what the hell am I doing? I am not this. Years earlier at school they asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up and I replied “prof, I don't want to be an actress. I have to be an actress. ” It's something that draws you inside. Just like the music in this quarantine: before I played the guitar but, barricaded at home, I felt the need to deepen “.

Could we hear one of his singles, then?

«I wrote something down, but I'm in the notebook, bent over, not even my family has ever heard anything. Sometimes I upload a video, but I am very ashamed of this very intimate side of mine, of this artistic part that contains the real me. I'm afraid that people will discover it: exposing me scares me. I hardly ever open my heart precisely because I fear that someone may hurt me “.

Healthy, this season, her heart tries to open it. And she?

«I am not engaged, but I think I would like to be because it would be nice to be able to share things with someone you love. In this last period it is as if I unconsciously rejected everyone: it is a moment that is mine alone and the fact that I lived SKAM Italia 4 as a single was good because it allowed me to concentrate totally on what I was doing. If I had someone he would surely have left me. Beyond the set I didn't have a life, I was always in a healthy mood, always ready to learn everything by machine “.

Browse the gallery

What is your spirit now that the series is available? Anxiety, contentment, satisfaction?

«It has never happened to me to be the protagonist of a series so important and so much followed and loved: there is the fear of not being up to it, but also the awareness of having put everything love I could have. The three years of SKAM , beyond the fourth season, have been the most beautiful of my life. We have tied a lot, we are always together, we go out and we have all become part of our lives “.

The post SKAM how do you see it?

«I found myself so well with Ludovico Bessegato that I would almost be afraid to work with other directors because I am afraid of not achieving the same job satisfaction. Beyond everything, I can't wait to try new roles, perhaps very different from each other “.

For example?

“I would love to be a bad guy, maybe in a detective or an action movie, but also something that has to do with superheroes. I'm a huge fan of Star Wars and a character like Leila would be crazy. Even in terms of customs, something eighteenth-century or science fiction would stimulate me a lot “.

Speaking of costumes, in this case swimwear: how is it to wear the burkini?

“It's very comfortable. It is a leggings where above you have this slightly long shirt that covers your butt: it looks like a wetsuit, but in reality it is a bomb. There are many types, they made me discover the daughters of Sumaya on a site, Hijab Paradise , which Muslim girls use a lot “.

Am I wrong or not very social?

«It is something that I am learning slowly. Many people have it by nature, with beautiful profiles. I do a little more effort, technology doesn't belong to me much, but you have to learn “.

At this moment we are still called to contain the coronavirus emergency: are you optimistic about the future?

“We always have to deal with things positively. The important thing now is to follow the guidelines: we are talking about a virus, not a game. Clearly what we can do is stay home. I know it's a trivial phrase, but I really hope we will come back to hug each other, it's something I really miss. We have been called to face a tough test and what we can do is clench our teeth and try to overcome everything with the greatest possible hope “.

READ ALSO

Because «SKAM Italia 4» writes the history of Italian seriality

READ ALSO

“SKAM Italia 4”: the spectacular new trailer, between Sana and the discovery of love