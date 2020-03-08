beatrice-of-york-at-wedding,-the-father-in-law-version:-“i-haven't-met-her-yet”

Just over two months left before the wedding of Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi , to be held in London next 29 May, but in the family not all presentations were done properly. To reveal it, the father of the future husband, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Alex for all, who in almost two years, the time of love between his son and the princess, has not yet had the pleasure of meeting her. “They have known each other for a long time, I think they are made for each other,” revealed the count during an interview with The Mail On Sunday, then explaining the reason for not meeting Bea, much simpler than one might imagine.

«The last time I saw Edo was last autumn, just before the announcement of the engagement, he travels a lot and he is busy with his work, I still don't know Beatrice and I don't know when I will be able to meet her, but I can't wait for the wedding day to arrive ».

The two families, on the other hand, have known each other for some time, Alexander, a former skier, represented the United Kingdom during the Olympic Winter Games 1972 and in the early eighties he was skiing in Verbier with Sarah Ferguson, who would soon marry Prince Andrea. Descendant of an Italian aristocratic family, he had his son Edward from his first wife, Nicola Diane Barrows, who after remarrying from Mozzi remarried with Christopher Shale, who passed away in 2011 and then with the sculptor David Williams-Harris. Edo already has a son, had by ex Dara Huang, architect, Christopher Wolfie, who will be the youngest best man alongside a groom for a royal wedding.

Neither a page boy nor a witness, but a supporting figure to the groom in his most important moment. It is the last rumor that comes on the preparations front. For the rest, everything is still top secret. It is known that the ceremony will be very different from that of Eugenie, Beatrice's younger sister. It will be held in St James's Palace, a parade of carriages will be missing and the reception will also be for a few, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, made available by Queen Elizabeth. For the couple, no gifts, they themselves indicated charitable associations to which to donate any donations.

Bea and Edo, after all, are discreet boys, and they are living the preparations without too many clamor, also thanks to the difficult position of Andrea di York, involved in the Epstein case and still reluctant to talk to the 'FBI. In short, preparations threatened from everywhere, which severely tested the serenity of the future spouses. All that remains is to hope that nothing else will happen, and that it will be a cloudless day. After the storm of the Megxit, a little serenity is what the royal family needs.

READ ALSO

After the royal wedding Beatrice of York will (also) have an Italian title

READ ALSO

Wedding Beatrice of York and Edward: the “witness” will be Wolfie, his 3-year-old son