beatrice-of-york-cancels-the-wedding-reception-(and-perhaps-even-the-ceremony)-because-of-the-coronavirus

There is no peace for Beatrice of York. After having twice postponed the royal wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi because of Epstein scandal involving father Andrea, and having been forced to choose a low profile ceremony, very different from that of her younger sister Eugenie, Coronavirus also took to hinder her journey to the altar. The ceremony will be held, as expected, on Friday 29 May, in the Royal Chapel of St. James's Palace in London, but the reception at Buckingham Palace has been canceled.

«Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi can't wait to get married, but in the current circumstances they are aware of the need to avoid any unnecessary risk ”, said a spokesman for Buckingham Palace in a note. «In line with the indication of the Government for the United Kingdom and beyond, the couple is reviewing their plans for the 29 May. They are particularly aware of advice in relation to the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore the expected reception at Buckingham Palace will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private wedding could take place between a small group of friends and family members “.

At the moment, therefore, the wedding is confirmed, but it is not certain that everything will not be postponed to a date to be destined, perhaps in the autumn, when it is hoped that the Coronavirus emergency has ended in Worldwide. Already a few days ago the British gossip had begun to peer towards Buckingham Palace in search of hypothetical decisions on the next royal wedding, but only in the last hours the situation has taken a clear turn. And as things are going maybe Beatrice and Edoardo at the end could really opt for a postponement of the ceremony, yet another.

A “yes”, that of the eldest daughter of Prince Andrea and Sarah Ferguson, who was immediately studded with more than one impediment. First the complex situation of the father of the bride, who after the sexual scandal in which he found himself involved decided to withdraw from public life. Not a little detail, because it meant, for his daughter, the choice of a private ceremony, but above all a great delay in communicating the date, which arrived several months after the announcement of the official engagement, made known last September.

Beatrice is a shy and discreet girl, does not have the joyful exuberance of her younger sister Eugenie and it seems that she has always dreamed of an intimate ceremony, far from too many clamor, but the difficult family situation would have put her to the test. The Coronavirus effect is only the latest in a series of bad news. The family, however, comes first. Elizabeth II will be 94 in May, her husband Filippo will be 99 in June, and uncle Charles, heir to the throne, has 71 years. It is also probably for them that for the moment everything is on stand-by, waiting to understand if this wedding is going on or not.



