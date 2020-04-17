beatrice-of-york,-the-royal-wedding-is-officially-canceled-(due-to-coronavirus)

The royal wedding of Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi There will not be. Not on the fixed date, at least: Friday 29 May 2020. The pandemic from coronavirus has forced the betrothed to surrender. As People tells us, after many rumors there is an official statement stating that the long-awaited wedding has been canceled. And a new date, for now, is not there: “ At this moment they can't think of marriage . In the future, yes, but at the moment they don't know when “, explains the American magazine.

The official announcement of the cancellation is only the last unfortunate stage of a royal wedding that has certainly not started under the best auspices. Postponed twice because of Andrea di York involved in the Epstein scandal, it should have taken place on the 29 May in the Chapel of St. James's Palace. The grandmother queen Elizabeth II , not wanting her granddaughter “to suffer from her father's problems” , had granted to celebrate the reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace . It would have been a subdued wedding, without a procession of carriages or probably a live broadcast , but it was finally taking shape. But then came the coronavirus emergency . To avoid gatherings , the spouses had to cancel the reception . And they began to evaluate the feasibility of a private ceremony in which only close friends and relatives should have attended.

But the coronavirus pandemic that does not stop, and the consequent continuation of the quarantine, in the end forced them to surrender: the 29 May there will be no marriage. On the other hand, the British press, already in recent days, had revealed that the princess intended to postpone the wedding. To celebrate them with great pomp in 2021. When it is hoped that the health emergency is just a bad memory. According to what a friend of the future spouses told at Daily Mail , canceling the wedding of 29 May the princess would achieve two goals: on the one hand, a grand wedding in style could help raise the mood of British subjects after the pandemic ; on the other it would allow her to claim her right not to be judged for the faults of her father Andrea. The wedding of his sister Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank, celebrated in October 2018 in Windsor and transmitted by the BBC, were really princely. Anch Bea «is the nephew of Queen Elizabeth. And he considers it unfair to have to celebrate his secretly “. Better to wait then. And start from scratch. Hoping for a good dose of luck.

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton, cold relationship with the “stepsisters” Eugenie and Beatrice of York?

READ ALSO

Sarah Ferguson, mop and scrubbing brush: real cleaning in quarantine

READ ALSO

Lady Diana, at auction the letter signed by William and Harry