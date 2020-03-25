beatrice-of-york,-will-the-royal-wedding-be-postponed-to-2021?

Still shadows on the wedding of Beatrice di York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. According to the latest announcements, the hypothesis of postponing the ceremony would be gaining ground and, if so, it would not be a delay of a few months, but directly to 2021. To launch the bomb the royal editor Omid Scobie, during the HeirPod podcast, dedicated to the British royal family. “From what I have learned by speaking with different sources, the couple is trying to postpone it completely, to 2021”, he revealed.

The fault of the Coronavirus emergency, which also crossed the walls of Buckingham Palace, forcing the queen to take refuge in Windsor as a precaution, while today is the news that Prince Charles, 71 years, heir to the throne, has tested positive for the virus .

In recent days the news had arrived that the future spouses had decided to renounce the wedding reception, which should have been held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, made available, for the occasion, by the sovereign. Then the cancellation of the event and another hypothesis, namely that of a post ceremony reduced to the essentials, only with the couple's closest relatives and friends. Solution that would no longer seem viable, as well as that of an armored “yes”, with only two witnesses. Beatrice is certainly a reserved girl who does not like too many clamor, but seeing her most beautiful moment mutilated day by day by circumstances greater than her (and uncontrollable) must not be the maximum of joy.

The princess and her boyfriend chose Friday 29 May and, at the moment, everything remains confirmed. In all probability they are waiting to understand how the Covid situation will evolve – 19, not only in the United Kingdom but also in the rest of the world, considering that many guests and friends of the groom, of Italian origin , they should arrive in London from our country.

If the ceremony were to be really postponed to spring 2021 it would be the third time. Between the wedding of Bea and Edo, in fact, before anything else, the sexual scandal that had involved her father Andrea, had intervened forced to withdraw from public life because of his relationship with the American businessman Epstein, accused of sexual abuse and international child trafficking. A bad story that has embarrassed the Crown, and forced Charles and William to exercise an iron fist against the prince. In doubt, therefore, his role at his daughter's wedding. Accompany her to the altar? Inevitable, but in what way? So we opted for discretion, better the Royal Chapel of St. James's Palace in London rather than Windsor, no carriage parade, no big party, and now, perhaps, no wedding.

