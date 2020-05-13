beatrice-valli-gave-birth:-«benvenuta-azzurra»

First, the announcement of labor. Then, that of childbirth. Beatrice Valli, influencer profession, let her followers follow closely, the birth of an immense digital family who, alone, was able to cross the hospital threshold with her . La Valli, former mother of two children, Alessandro , 7 years old, born from a previous relationship, and Bianca , 2, had by current partner and betrothed, Marco Fantini , gave birth at the time of Covid – 19, only as restrictions impose.

«Tonight at 1 o'clock my waters broke, I waited a while to go to the hospital because I had no contractions or particular losses, at 7 I was accompanied by Marchini, who is now at home all agitated (men), “he wrote, finding in labor the strength to laugh at paternal anxiety.

«Azzurra Fantini», then announced, publishing a second photo.

The girl, covered with a white cover and a small hat of the same color, is resting on her bare belly. «My Life», my life , wrote Beatrice Valli, who in the photo lowered her mask to her chin. The child was born on 13 May , early in the morning. The influencer, 25-year-old , is like a trio mother.

