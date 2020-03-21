“beautiful”-stops.-so-the-soap-surrendered-to-coronavirus

There has been nothing, over the years, that has brought Beautiful to stop. Not the time, not the absence of its actors. The American soap opera, the longest running television that I know, has managed to cope with any type of emergency. Not, however, to Coronavirus. In the midst of a global pandemic, Beautiful has decided to stop. The TV series, digested the directives of the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, announced one stop shooting , which, by intentions, should last for only two weeks.

This temporal arc, which could allow the production not to suspend the airing of television.

Unpublished episodes, filmed, worked and never broadcast, should be enough for the programming of the next 4-6 weeks to be covered in the United States. Then, there would be the first stop in the long life of the soap, whose vicissitudes in Italy should not, however, be recognized. On Canale 5, the episodes of Beautiful are broadcast with a gap of several months compared to America and the large margin of “deferred” should prevent any problem. What can happen if the Coronavirus emergency does not return is not clear, however.

Beautiful has always managed to avoid the avoidable . In 1992, when Ron Moss, historical interpreter of Ridge Forrester, had to be absent from the set because he was forced in Italy by other commitments professional, production has replaced it. Lane Davies took over, then everything went back to normal. It doesn't matter that, in Davies' days, Ridge Forrester changed its face. Beautiful has gone on. But then there was no virus to upset the world.

