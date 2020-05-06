beauty-brands-don't-stop-in-the-fight-against-coronavirus

The brand Wakeup Cosmetics Milano has decided that for each product sold, one euro will be donated to scientific research. This was announced on general manager Gianluca De Nicola and the initiative will be active until 31 May.

Only by purchasing a product from the very wide range, are they beyond 400, by Wakeup Cosmetics Milano online or in the two single-brand stores in Milan, Humanitas Foundation projects dedicated to fighting Covid will help each other – 19

In these complicated moments the ways of solidarity, social responsibility and help to the community also pass through the daily gestures of each of us, thanks to meritorious initiatives such as that launched by Wakeup Cosmetics Milano, the Italian brand born in the Lombard capital thanks to the passion of its founders, in love with art and the idea that each face can become a masterpiece thanks to an innovative concept of make-up.

« We want to give the our contribution to the rebirth phase after such a delicate and difficult period, which we are all going through together “, explained Gianluca De Nicola, DG by Wakeup Cosmetics Milano. «This is why we are committed to supporting the Humanitas Foundation project for Research against Covid – 19. We want to raise awareness of the importance of scientific research and convey a message of trust, positivity and desire to start over, despite all the difficulties. For us it is an important gesture of solidarity and responsibility towards all those who fight every day against this virus, in the belief that they will be able to defeat it and allow us to return, with due caution, to our lives, all together “.

For online purchases: wakeup-cosmetics.com. In the Milan stores: via Torino 19 and Corso Buenos Aires 16.