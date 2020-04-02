beauty-consultations-at-home,-from-video-chats-to-telephone-services

Shot of a beautiful young woman giving herself a facial

Everyone's ability to find new resources to try to give a “new” normalcy to life during the coronavirus quarantine has given rise to “at home” services to better manage the beauty routines, even while the beauty centers are closed.

Many brands have made the experience of professionals available to their customers for a “at home” consultancy service for skin, hair, hands and body care. Here we share some of them.

– SKINBEAUTY HOME CONSULTANT by SKINCEUTICALS is a service in which the brand's SkinBeauty are available by telephone of all consumers who wish receive advice on the best beauty routines, product information and find out how to best take care of your own skin.

Just send an email to servizioconsumatoriskinceuticals.corpit@loreal.com to make an appointment, leave your telephone number, day and time preferences to be contacted by the Skinbeauty. The service is offered for free and active from Monday to Thursday from h9 to h 18 (telephone advice lasts about half an hour ).

– SISLEY ITALIA to stay close to his clients he started the online consultancy with expert Beauty Consultants , who through live chat , will reply from the Italian site on any type of topic. They will provide personalized beauty tips and indications on the right product for each one, from curiosities about phytocosmetology to joining the My Sisley Club loyalty program, to the active ingredients that make up each formula to the beauty routine signed by Sisley. «We want to be even closer to our customers and better support them because we are aware of the particularity of the contingent situation. We want to maintain the same level of excellence that we offer in stores through our Beauty Consultants and make the online experience just as unique and special. I am sure we will be appreciated for this service that we have developed in

fast times ». The live chat will be immediately usable when accessing the e-commerce site

Italian www.sisley-paris.com and will support the user throughout the navigation.

– JEAN PAUL MINÉ thought to the guests of the salons who are now alone in the house and have lost the precious advice of their trusted hairdresser. So she started a campaign to keep herself beautiful even at home by contacting the hairdressers of the salons . The social campaign focuses on the valuable advice of your hairdresser and is against abuse. Here is a preview of the posts and messages that will soon become more detailed on how to get in touch with hairdressers. The hashtag chosen is #iomiaffidoamaniesperte.

– MAX FACTOR on the channel Official Facebook has activated direct to give makeup tips with the support of the National make-up artist of the brand: Rajan Tolomei . The mission for all it is to take advantage of these moments when you are at home to practice make-up (for example, learn how to make smokey, put eyeliner).

– CAUDALIE launched a schedule of direct Instagram on self-care, from yoga to fitness classes, meditation with the help of music, to notions of sophrology, a relaxation technique born over the years 60.

We just have to try.

