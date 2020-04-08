beauty-gestures-to-reduce-covid-19-infection

We are all understandably afraid of the ease of contagion to which the Coronavirus is getting used to it. And, day after day, we are learning new methods – small and large, equally important – to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus, starting from isolation at home, from the practice of washing hands with soap and water and from disinfecting surfaces in the house, especially in the entrance area. Fronte beauty routine , a recent article published by “Yahoo News” asks an important question: washing your face after being away from home does it eliminate the risk of infection? We asked this (and other questions) to an expert.

DETERSION IN THE TIMES OF THE CORONAVIRUS

As underlined by dermatologist Elisabetta Sorbellini of Studio Sorbellini, «the daily skin routine continue to plan to wash your face and neck morning and evening , taking care of use a mild detergent , respecting the pH and the conservation of the hydrolipidic film that protects the skin. After cleaning (obviously done only after washing your hands), yes to the application of a moisturizing and nourishing product indicated for your skin type: you will avoid the risk of dryness. In this phase of high virus infection, the facial cleansing (as well as just explained) should be done every time you leave the house , which is for work needs or to go shopping at the supermarket ». The extra advice? « Keep your nails short , so you will avoid attracting and proliferating microorganisms which easily tend to settle in this area “.

EXTRA TIPS FOR FACE CLEANING

According to the dermatologist, «given that the skin is very stressed by frequent washing of these weeks, it is essential to focus on cleansing products with slightly acidic pH , suitable for keeping the skin intact and avoiding the risk of infections (just read the label). E if it is ok for the hands to use sanitizing gel or spray , absolutely avoid the use of these products on the face, because being rich in alcohol they could be strongly irritating , even more in the case of sensitive skin “. Another useful starting point: «If possible, buy detergents equipped with dispensers , so as to avoid contact of the product with the hands. If in habit the solid soaps are fine, at this moment should be avoided because, just like the creams in the jar, they risk contaminating themselves. Better, therefore, to use cosmetics that dispense the product with the classic “pump “And do not plan to put their hands inside the package. Preserving hygiene and safety “.

In the gallery i delicate and effective detergents for facial cleansing. Remembering to introduce this ritual every time you have been away from home.

