beauty-in-motion

Italy to discover

In 1923 Ugo Sivocci designed it for the first time on his Alfa Romeo RL after triumphing at the Targa Florio. Since then, the Quadrifoglio has always left its mark, in any race or championship, and has become the frieze used by Alfa Romeo to label cars from exceptional performance. The legacy of the new Giulia and Stelvio 2020 ( in the photo above ) – driven by 2.9 V6 Bi- Turbo capable of releasing well 510 CV and 8-speed automatic transmission – it is clear and was also celebrated with an original photographic story created in collaboration with AD Italia.

Together with the monthly Condé Nast we have chosen hidden and unusual places of our urban landscapes by elevating the last cars Four-leaf clover as a work of art, expression of Italian beauty.

Street art

Piaggio offers the scooter as a solution for a new mobility, respectful of limits and distances, and makes it more accessible with special promotions on all models. Including the legendary Vespa, designed in Pontedera in 1946 by the aeronautical engineer Corradino D'Ascanio who wanted to make a motorcycle for those who, like him, did not like motorcycles. In the photo, the special Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon series signed by the American designer.

The new Dolce Vita

Ferrari Roma is the interpretation of contemporary beauty, according to Maranello. The 2+ coupe with elegant lines, inspired by the front-engined Ferrari GTs of the years 60, was awarded on April 9 with the Red Dot Award, one of the most important awards in the design sector: since 2015 the Casa di Maranello has been awarded 17, of which three this year.

The democratic (and masked) hybrid

Fiat equips Panda and 500 hybrid of a double air filtering system and a UV lamp which sanitizes the surfaces. Three devices for wellness and health in cars, made together with Mopar and brought together in the D-Fence Pack. As stated by Olivier François , President Fiat Brand Global and Chief Marketing Officer FCA, are the “ cars with the mask”.

Beautiful discovery

The Sant’Agata Bolognese house has just presented – with a futuristic virtual and augmented reality show – its rear-wheel drive spyder. Lamborghini Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder is a fireball that accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3,5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 324 km / h. The soft top folds under the rear hood in 17 seconds to let us enjoy even more the unique sound of the V 10 aspirated.

Super light, weight

The new Ducati Superleggera V4 is the maximum masterpiece of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer in terms of engineering, performance and design. Made in a limited and numbered series of suns 500 specimens for the whole world. A real road MotoGP.

Blazon series

Maserati pays homage to its heritage in a contemporary key with the special Royale series. Only 100 units, available on the entire V6 range for Quattroporte (pictured), Levante and Ghibli in the colors Blu Royale and Verde Royale.