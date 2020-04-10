beauty-united,-over-40-cosmetic-brands-together-for-the-covid-19-emergency

The world of international beauty has joined the in order to contribute to coping with the coronavirus emergency. Many companies have converted their production to formulate essential and inadequate sanitizing gels for those who work on the front lines in hospitals, many brands that have already made donations to hospitals and emergency services. Now even the most famous faces in the world of celebrities and the CEOs of the beauty bands have joined in a special coalition to support give their support during the pandemic.

Moj Mahdara, founder and CEO of Beautycon, has created a new organization called BeautyUnited with a mission: to support Frontline Responders Fund, which transports medical material such as masks, overalls, gloves (PPE), to encourage even small donations from individuals to reach $ 10 millions, to donate essential beauty products to those who work to stop the emergency.

Mahdara has involved many well-known faces from the world of beauty and well-being, including Gwyneth Paltrow (Goop), Drew Barrymore (Flower Beauty), Bobbi Brown (Evolution _ 18), Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Rose Inc.), Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan (Huda Beauty and Wishful), Charlotte Tilbury, Barbara Sturm, and Shani Darden, but also many others founders of international beauty brands such as Violet Gray, Costa Brazil, Summer Fridays, Milk Makeup, Honey Pot Company, First Aid Beauty, Pursoma, Harry's, Versed, Follain, Unilever, Beautyblender, Supergoop, Youth to the People, Beautycounter, Uoma Beauty , Urban Skin Rx, Arfa, Hiki, Dr. Nigma, Kopari, Ancient Nutrition, Amla Beauty, Too Faced, Lime Crime, Revlon, Vital Proteins and U Beauty.

To offer your contribution, the info is on thebeautyunited.org.

