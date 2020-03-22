Because a Hermès bag can be a better investment than art

According to an analysis by the Knight Frank Group, global real estate consultants, right now it could be a better investment to buy a rare Hermès bag , instead of a piece of art. Hermès stock exchanges, in the last 12 months, have increased their value far more than other forms investment alternatives, including stamps, rare whiskeys, watches, coins, cars and more.

In one year, the stock market index would have grown by 13% , well above the second place of the stamps (6%) and the art (5%).

Knight Frank has published his annual report using the data provided by Art Market Research, which has a well-established system, developed by the London School of Economics, to analyze the value of the markets of the art, antiques and collectibles.

The analysis focused in particular on Hermès bags, whose Birkin and Kelly models (well placed also Constance ) are real objects of desire and in recent years they have collected very interesting amounts at auction. To get an idea: in 2017 a Birkin in white Niloticus Himalaya crocodile skin was awarded for approximately 380. 000 dollars: the most expensive bag ever sold at auction.

In addition to being known for their impeccable craftsmanship, the bags have managed to remain a status symbol. Then there are the rarer models, made with colors and materials different from the usual, such as the Brikin Hermès So-Black made by Jean Paul Gaultier, which have further high prices and also have a driving effect for all the other Hermès bags.

But, know it: the investment on a purse for a pure economic and money question, makes sense only if then that purse remains uncut, perfect, unused in short. And, you know, it may be impossible for fashionistas to resist the temptation to show it off.

READ ALSO

Kelly, Birkin and other legends: Hermès' masterpieces at auction

READ ALSO

That's why investing in art

READ ALSO

Street art? A nice investment, which removes the local economy

READ ALSO

Thus trees become a profitable investment