because-everyone-expects-that-with-phase-2-the-infections-will-start-growing-again

Many models, scientific studies and technical reports support it, with common arguments. A change in the trend of new positive cases seems inevitable, but we must not tire of repeating that much depends on our behavior and on the organization of the territorial health system

(photo: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)

What will happen with the progressive loosening of the lockdown ? How many new Sars-Cov-2 infections we can expect to have in a month, in three or in six? Where and how will any new epidemic outbreaks be created? In the absence of oracles, crystal balls and time machines, all scientists are able to do today is to formulate scenarios , that is to elaborate models that give a mathematical description of the possible evolutions of the contagion to medium and long term.

We anticipate it immediately: announce at this time of the quantitative assessments on the second half of the 2020 it is possible only after having made a series of approximations , assumptions and simplifications . Therefore it makes no sense to propose numbers without having clarified precisely what the premises are from which the numbers themselves were obtained. Otherwise the propose the numbers would become a laughable give the numbers , a talk in vain worthy of the best astrological performances.

Let's make it simple: because we fear a rise

Before diving into the mathematical details of the individual studies, it is worth telling the ratio general implied in all estimates of regrowth of the infected. First of all, if the initial trend of exponential rise of Covid patients – 19 was first flattened and then reversed, the merit is undoubtedly the containment measures , which in a slightly longer time than hoped (a couple of months instead of a few weeks) made it possible to bring the situation relatively under control. Should the lockdown continue indefinitely, of course the inexorable descent of the curve would continue, and if instead you return to a free all unscrupulous it could only restart the exponential surge . The phase we just entered (whether you want to call it 2, 2A, 2B or 1.5 doesn't matter) is an intermediate version , in which we are sure that in general terms the virus will circulate with a little more ease of what he could do from 9 March to 3 May.

It is even obvious: to increase the number of people on public transportation , repopulate the workplace, increase the number of open businesses and allow to go find relatives and relatives can only increase the number of individuals to whom each virus carrier can transmit the infection . This inevitably means to return to grow R0 compared to the values ​​it reached at the end of the lockdown period, also if it is not easy to establish exactly how much. As we have all learned, in fact, the decisive threshold for the net reproduction rate is set at 1, and all the fine details of the measures serve to get as close as possible to that value (to reopen as much as possible) without however reach it or overcome it .

Choose the parameters and you will have the model

It is not possible to perform calculations that take into account what the individual do 60 millions of people living in Italy. For this reason, scientists and technicians have worked on macro-categories : estimates of the mobility of people in the area, evaluation of the impact of different daily activities, difference between the various working areas, effect for different age groups and variations between one region and another, to name a few.

The only one Bruno Kessler Foundation , in a report published on last week in collaboration with the Higher Institute of Health, he put together well 92 possible scenarios , in increasing order of loosening of the lockdown. In the public debate, the 92 th scenario, that is, the most dramatic of all and at the same time least likely, which included 150 thousands of critically ill patients within a few months of reopening. But in reality the most interesting aspect of the document is that there are many scenarios in which – despite the inevitable reversal of the trend – it seems that R0 can be kept very close to the value 1 with an appropriate regulation of the restrictions that is compatible with a moderate recovery activities.

Some of the estimates provided by the Bruno Kessler Foundation (graphic as an example)

Another interesting research is that published on May 4 by the Imperial College of London, which designed three possible future scenarios starting from the sole hypothesis that the mobility remains that of the lockdown, or which is reported at 20% of that of the old normality, or still dating back to 40%. The relevant aspects of the study are at least a couple: the first is that it brings yet another scientific demonstration that the containment measures worked (avoiding, it is said, beyond 300 thousand deaths ), the second is that a careless reopening would result in further tens of thousands of deaths within a few months .

What the models cannot estimate

If we took the study of Imperial College literally, carried out by a large team of highly respected scientists, we would see that in the sun 8 weeks of phase 2 with a mobility at 20% we would reach 4 thousand new deaths, while with 40% we would reach altitude 23 thousand in the same period of time. In short, dramatic numbers.

Some of the regional scenarios envisaged by Imperial College in the event of a resumption of mobility at 20%

Fortunately, the authors of the research have clarified that the evaluation does not take into account some crucial elements on which we hope instead of being able to count. These are therefore evaluations that, in the range of realism, are on the pessimistic side.

Since we are faced with an unprecedented social experiment – the collective effort to comply with the rules of physical distancing – it is impossible to know a priori what the result will be. For this reason, in many studies it has been assumed that people's behavior is totally unruly , that is, that net of the unavoidable regulatory impositions there is the most total nonchalance of the recommendations. If on the one hand it is difficult to believe that all people will maintain impeccable behavior, on the other hand, however, it seems quite foreseeable that at least in the areas that have experienced the epidemic more dramatically there has been a collective awareness and that therefore they are avoided at least the unwary gatherings . Conversely, the fear is that in the central-southern regions least affected by the coronavirus the healthy fear can quickly diminish , and that therefore the scenario described by the study is not so far-fetched. At least, however, the half-full glass is made of a greater psychological preparation to face the situation, and of some extra masks available when needed.

The other (pessimistic) starting assumption of many models is that the system of early identification of cases, of contact tracing and of carpet test is completely ineffective. This deserves a long separate discussion, which can be summarized in three key points. The first: phase 2 actually started with a contact tracking system much less advanced than what had been promised, as is evident for example from the absence of the related app . The second: especially in Lombardy the number of daily cases at the time of the end of the lockdown was too high for it to be possible really start right away with enough tracking and testing. The third: from the point of view of the organization of the health system, however, we are in a much better situation than at the beginning of March, even more so in the areas of the country where there are very few cases and therefore we can act with more targeted interventions .

Will the infections really start to rise again?

We hope not, we fear yes, but we are quite certain that the ascent will take place. By putting everything together, from studies to authoritative opinions of technicians and scientists, the most realistic picture is that a recovery of new positive cases is inevitable . However, this does not mean that the fate of the epidemic in Italy is already written, but rather it depends strongly on both individual behavior and the ability of the country-system to act in a coordinated and effective way .

Should it happen, as we hope, that the evolution of the curve is much less dramatic than the predictive models suggest, science will not be wrong, but it will be people who have shown attention and respect of public health more than one could reasonably hope in advance . And let's not forget, finally, that the epidemic curve has in itself a delayed response time of at least a couple of weeks: therefore to see the real effects of the end of the lockdown we will have to wait at least to get closer to the end of the month .