because-“i-am-not-ok-with-this”-is-the-current-series

Being a teenager nowadays is a bit like climbing a mountain and having forgotten the boots and carabiners downstream. You try in every way to be invisible even if, underneath, you feel the need to be seen and accepted for who you are. It's just that you have no idea if what you're hiding is actually right for others. Then, in doubt, choose to pretend that everything is fine even if you would like to press your teeth against a fork against your palm.

Sydney Novak, the protagonist of I am not ok with this , the new original Netflix series, is the symbol of all these contradictions , of the storm that unleashes inside every girl who gets up in the morning and knows that she will have to run faster than her insecurities.

Except that something else weighs on Sydney : a father who committed suicide in the cellar and left her alone with a mother perpetually absent and a little brother too awake and the discovery that every time he gets angry or feels pain something terrible happens around him.

Faithful to that lesson that unwitting superheroes, from Stephen King's Carrie to Roald Dahl's Matilde, discover that they only possess supernatural power when under pressure, Sydney slowly becomes aware of this force that mounts inside her and that she cannot control surrounded by a carousel of characters and situations that keep her imprisoned under a glass bell. On the one hand there is Dina, her only friend who just got engaged to the school bully and who disappeared overnight without asking for more news about her; on the other there is Stanley, the somewhat unlucky boy who fell madly in love with her but who Sydney continues to consider, at least at the beginning, as a surrogate for Dina. I am not ok with this is an innovative series from many points of view. Beyond assonances with Stranger Things and The End of The F ing World, two of the Netflix products most appreciated by teenagers, to make the winning formula are above all two things: the duration (the series consists of just 7 episodes from 20 minutes each) and an exceptional cast.

To interpret the protagonist is, in fact, the promising Sophia Lillis , the girl who became famous for having lent her face to Beverly Marsh in the first chapter of It and for playing the young version of Amy Adams in the undervalued Sharp Objects . His look and his cheeky smile make the acting something accessory: to understand that the emotions it transmits on the screen are not true but suggested by a script is something alienating. Something that, to tell the truth, also happens for Wyatt Oleff , who with Sophia took part in It and that here brings out its more comical and tender side. Just a pity that I am not ok with this is not a light series, but deeply dramatic: the fact that Sydney destroys everything that surrounds her when she feels inadequate is a beautiful metaphor of all the emotions we try to hold back because, if we let them free, we don't know what they could trigger. Beyond the sexual discovery – the true strength of the series – and the unveiling of a mystery that hovers over his past, the character is also the symbol of an ill-concealed mourning elaboration : a central theme of a good part of literature and filmography, but which is rarely projected on a teenager. The series, conceived by Jonathan Entwistle and loosely based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman is just a mix of all this. Look at it – especially now that most cinemas and theaters are closed – and, if possible, fall in love with it. Hoping, together with us, that Netflix will confirm it for a second season because that ending so open is not enough for us and we want to know what happens next.

