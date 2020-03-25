because-scientists-urge-caution-in-testing-avigan-against-coronavirus

After the announcement by Minister Speranza on the experimentation of the much-discussed Avigan, experts call for caution, stressing that this drug is not the solution to Covid's serious threat – 19

The Avigan , the drug at the center of the debate most turned on last weekend, continues to be talked about. After the video of Facebook that went viral, in which it was explained how this flu drug used in Japan was able to combat the development of Covid – 19 in the initial stages, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) could shortly give the go ahead to start the experimentation of Avigan also in Italy. It goes without saying, therefore, that the drug should not be understood as “miraculous” against the new coronavirus and therefore fuel false hopes, but rather serves caution , prudence and above all, because these are only the rules of science, irrefutable evidence that demonstrate their effectiveness against the Covid – 19 .

In fact, after a recent note of Aifa, in the which was specified as scarce scientific evidence was available on the effectiveness of the Avigan against the new coronavirus , the agency's technical-scientific committee met to evaluate a possible one in more detail experimentation of the drug (not authorized neither in Europe nor in the United States) in Italy. To announce the go-ahead was the minister of health Roberto Speranza . “The general manager of Aifa, Nicola Magrini, informed me that the meeting of the Technical-Scientific Committee this morning, after an initial analysis of the available data relating to Avigan , is developing an experimental and research program to evaluate the impact of the drug in the early stages of the disease “, said Speranza. “In the coming days the protocols will be made operational, as already happened for the other ongoing experiments”.

About the fact that Avigan is really effective for fighting the new coronavirus, the opinion of the experts was not long in coming. Roberto Burioni , for example, in a tweet he defined this drug as a nonsense. “The Russian drug, the Japanese preparation, vitamin C, the dangerousness of ibuprofen, the proclamations on the inhibitory Ace that donkeys write ECA have one thing in common: are all nonsense “, we read in the tweet. “ The news will come to you from the health authorities, not from social networks or YouTube”. : “today in Italy the first clinical trial decided on the basis of a YouTube video posted by a stranger. Life has more fantasy than I do. “

To the microphones of La7 , the expert Fabrizio Pregliasco , always referring to Avigan, said: “It is not the solution of the problem, it is about evaluating effects, objectives, results and risk effectiveness. We are still looking for effective therapy. Interesting, let's try it, but the only thing to do is quarantine and social distancing. “

As reported by the note released by the Aifa , regarding the use of Avigan for the coronavirus, “Only preliminary data from a small study conducted in patients with Covid are known – 19 non-serious, in which favipiravir was compared to the antiviral lopinavir / ritonavir “. An opinion had arrived in recent days also from Silvio Garattini , president of the Mario Negri Institute, according to which the experimentation it hasn't started yet because “it seems that Avigan is active only if given in the first moments of the disease” , explains the expert. But most of the infected people have no symptoms and since there are no control subjects in the study “it is difficult to establish whether the drug worked or if the patients would have had each case a minor symptomatology “. And to express himself is also Pierluigi Lopalco who in a tweet states: “We need to be clear to the citizens. There are very few drugs that have worked against viruses in the past and no one guarantees definitive answers. To control hiv it took decades of experimentation. “

Finally, during the press conference at Civil protection , the President of the Superior Health Council Franco Locatelli , invited to prudence, reporting that “one thing is to talk about possible therapeutic options to test and validate, therefore experimentations are welcome. Another is to define some therapeutic options such as the solution of such an important problem as the Covid – 19 “. Before we can say that solutions have been found, adds the expert, it is necessary, because this is only the rules of the scientific world, irrefutable proof. “ I recommend caution and prudence, so as not to generate hopes in patients or their families who sometimes risk being severely disappointed and frustrated”.