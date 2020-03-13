because-soap-is-a-perfect-weapon-against-the-new-coronavirus

In addition to staying at home as much as possible to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, you must remember to wash your hands often. Soap, in fact, is a weapon against viruses. Here because

(photo: Florian Gaertner / Getty Images)

The containment measures , increasingly restrictive, that the Italian government is announcing they must not distract us from the idea that our hands remain at the forefront in the fight against the new coronavirus . And that, therefore, one must continue to meticulously observe a fundamental rule: wash your hands . In addition to the precise gestures and the minimum duration of a wash recommended by the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO ), what really makes the difference in managing to contain the epidemic from Covid – 19 and the soap simple. In fact, this product, so widespread, practical and economic, is particularly effective in destroying the virus . But why?

First of all, remember that the WHO recommends that you wash your hands with water and soap, and only if they are not available, to use disinfectant gels that have at least on 60% alcohol . But, experts say, the best way to clean your hands remains with soap and water. In fact, although the disinfectant gel may seem more modern and, consequently, even more effective, the soap remains best weapon we have to make the coronavirus harmless and properly disinfect the hands. In short, we should use it as much as possible, as recommended in one of his recent tweets Palli Thordarson , professor of chemistry at the University of New South Wales. The expert, in fact, underlines how soap is the perfect weapon against coronavirus , as it not only eliminates it from the hands, but destroys it, making it harmless.

1 / 25 Part 1 – Why does soap work so well on the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus and indeed most viruses? Because it is a self-assembled nanoparticle in which the weakest link is the lipid (fatty) bilayer. A two part thread about soap, viruses and supramolecular chemistry #COVID 19 pic.twitter.com/OCwqPjO5Ht – Palli Thordarson (@PalliThordarson) March 8, 2020

The soap , remember, is the common name for that that chemists call “ amphiphilic “, that is a molecule which has one end (the head) attracted by the water (hydrophilic) and the other (the tail), attracted by the fats and rejected by the water (hydrophobic). “Common soap is made up of a mixture of these molecules” , explains to Vox Thordarson, adding that it behaves with the coronavirus a bit like it does with fats , such as oil : in water, it attacks the oil particles, surrounds them and moves them away from each other. The viruses , explains the expert, are like “nanoscale fat balls” , which soap loves to annihilate: one end of the soap molecule (the one attracted by fat and rejected by water) makes its way into the fat and protein layer of the virus. And since the chemical bonds that hold the virus together are not that strong, this intrusion is enough to disintegrate it.

The secret, the expert underlines, is that this whole process takes some time, at least 20 seconds . First of all because our skin is not smooth, and it takes time for the soap to penetrate into all the small folds and demolish the viruses that are hidden inside. “It takes some time for all the soap to interact with the viral particle” , explains the expert.

Also the alcohol , the main ingredient of the hand sanitizers , can make the coronavirus harmless . “Disinfectants work in a similar way, because the alcohol molecules are somewhat amphiphilic”, specifies the expert. The problem is that there is a need for a very high concentration of alcohol to obtain the same effect, at least at the 60 %. But not only: when the hands are too much dirty , the disinfectant is ineffective, as it cannot clean the hands of grease to which viruses can also adhere. “Soap doesn't fail easily” , says Thordarson. And its formulation , as for example the antibacterial one, is not important either. Simple soap works well. “Just give it some time and it will do its job.”