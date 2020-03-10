because-the-apparent-lethality-of-the-coronavirus-is-growing,-especially-in-lombardy

The relationship between the number of deaths and that of people who have Covid – 19 touches 5% on a national scale, and with the figure of last night it reached 6, 37% in Lombardy. This has to do with the calculation method, but above all with the level of stress reached by the regional health system

(photo: Kontrolab / Getty Images)

We were told that the lethality of the coronavirus , i.e. in substance the probability of not surviving the infection and possible interstitial pneumonia caused by Sars-Cov-2, was very low , probably less than 3% and perhaps even below 1%. Yet, if you look at the official numbers provided by our Civil Protection, you find quite the opposite: with the calculation updated at 18: 00 on Sunday 8 March, we are at 366 deaths out of a total of 7. 375 people overall tested positive for coronavirus. That is to say a calculated lethality of 4, 96% . A fact that, read without further explanation, could exacerbate the already widespread concern. But what do these numbers really tell us?

First of all, as the experts have repeatedly stated, the percentage value that we can calculate directly from the sofa at home does not represent the lethality actual of the coronavirus, but the apparent lethality . Apparent – as the word itself suggests – because that is what transpires from the pitiless official data. However, they certainly have an underlying weakness, all contained in the denominator of the fraction . In order for the apparent lethality to coincide with the actual lethality, in fact, it would be necessary to be aware of the exact total number of infected persons . Which, of course, is not practically possible, so much so that different scientists have provided different estimates of how much the count of positive people is an underestimation of reality , but everyone agrees that the official data is largely by default . How much does this largely – if it is a factor of 2, 5, 8 or 100 – it is difficult to say. And maybe it's not even that important at this stage.

The other widely discussed comparison, from the conspiracy theorists but also by experts , it is that between the apparent lethality in Italy and in other countries , European and non . Armed with a calculator, it is easy to see that the global data (at the time of writing) is 3, 47%, the Iran is at 2, 95%, France 1, 69% and South Korea stops just 0 68% . China , which is based on a much larger sample than any other country, records a 3.7% .

It is difficult to believe, however, that our health system records the worst performances in the world . Much more likely, the comparison between different countries is vitiated by some underlying inhomogeneities : number of positive cases identified compared to total positives in the population, criterion of admissibility to the execution of pharyngeal swabs, demographic factors , zeal in identifying deceased coronavirus positive patients, any small genetic differences between the different viral strains, and so on.

Just to cite an example, the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro in the last press conference he explained that, dividing the deaths by age groups and calculating the relative apparent lethalities, the data of our country is actually better (i.e. lower) than that of China , despite the overall percentage suggests the opposite. In other countries, Iran above all seems to have a good foundation on the hypothesis that the number of people death because of Covid – 19 is well above the official figure provided to the World Health Organization. And for the other European states, finally, it should be borne in mind that most of the diagnoses are very recent (i.e. the disease has not yet had time to possibly worsen), and that in general the statistical sample is much smaller.

The decisive factor is time

There is instead a data, always on apparent lethality, which is extremely significant: the evolution over time of this percentage value, day by day, in our country. On 1st March our apparent lethality was of 2,01% , March 4 was at 3, 47% and on March 8 it reached the aforementioned 4, 96%. And in Lombardy , especially after the 113 regional deaths recorded on Sunday, the percentage is 6, 37% .

Again, this trend can be explained by a series of elements, which are not necessarily mutually exclusive. A first aspect is the usual question of the denominator , because with the new policy of swabs we have probably decreased our ability to identify carpet the new cases. This causes a decrease in the denominator and therefore, forcefully, a increase in apparent lethality .

A second element is instead more substantial. It should be taken into account, in fact, that as time passes, more and more is under pressure on sanitary system. Not only in the sense that the medical staff is enduring an increasingly greater effort, but also that the intensive and sub-intensive care units are reaching (or have already reached) their maximum capacity . This may mean having to transfer some patients elsewhere, or in the worst case scenario to start choose to dedicate the best care to those who have the most chance of surviving. In both cases, the effect is an inevitable decrease in the quality of the rescues and treatments, which despite the priceless human effort of health workers translates into a higher probability of seeing worsen one's own clinical picture .

This effect is precisely what all citizens (and obviously institutions) are called to to try to prevent , because only the slowdown of the epidemic curve and the number of infections can restore some oxygen – it is appropriate to say it – to the hospital system, and guarantee everyone adequate assistance . Conversely, there is a risk of being at the beginning of that potential collapse of health care which must be absolutely avoided, and which in Regions other than Lombardy are estimated to have an even more worrying effect.

To give substance to this reasoning, so far rather abstract, are also the official data . Already with the numbers updated to March 7, in fact, it was evident that the growth trend of the number of people who died were faster than the number of patients hospitalized in intensive care : this graphic by Enrico Bucci, for example, illustrates the situation. With the update of 8 March, then, the situation has become even more evident : in Lombardy the number of deaths increased by 113 unit , that of hospitalizations in intensive care of sole (in reality they are however very high numbers) 40 .

Of course these numbers will have to be evaluated in a longer period trend including data from the next few days, but could be a first statistical indicator of the fatigue of the Lombard health system . Also because the rest of the peninsula shows an apparent lethality much lower than that of Lombardy and equal to 3, 11%, pushed upwards especially by the data of the Emilia-Romagna (4, 75%) and Veneto (2, 69%). Outside of the three regions currently most affected by the epidemic, the apparent lethality is stopped at 1, 87% .