because-the-coronavirus-nightmare-is-reminding-me-of-stephen-king's-“it.”

Oh God, I think I am inside ” It ”! This is what I thought when the situation precipitated and the thought of Coronavirus has taken hold of our days. Because what I started to feel, that is the feeling of being in the middle of a nightmare and to perceive the danger in my daily life (perhaps even inside my own house!) reminded me of the fear felt by the characters created by the fantasy of Stephen King.

A fear different from the usual . More intense, more pervasive . A fear that Stephen King, in his famous horror novel “It” , he describes with such mastery and abundance of details that even his readers are induced to stay on who goes there between one reading session and another. (Hands up who, reading the masterpiece of the American writer, has never seen anything sinister hearing a sudden gurgling from the tap of his home or going out and sighting a red balloon by surprise).

In short, the intensity of fear and the anguish caused by Coronavirus reminded me of the intensity of a fear that I had only read and imagined (but also seen on the small and big screen, given that from the book by Stephen King, published for the first time in 1986 , a first was taken mini-television series and then, recently, also a film version divided into two parts). And this vague resemblance between the sensations aroused by Coronavirus and those triggered by It made me a strange effect. It struck me and continued to persist for days in my mind: so much so that, at some point, I even thought that, between the actual and concrete fear of Coronavirus and the best seller by Stephen King, there may be several other analogies . Just as there could be among the reactions that had the protagonists of the book – now children, now adults – and those that I am seeing (and perceiving) now around me. And all this, in addition to disturbing me, also seemed very interesting to me.

Yes, because Stephen King does not limit himself to telling the fear . It does not just describe the characteristics of a great nightmare. Stephen King also does another thing: after showing the monstrous reach of “It” entrusts Bill, Ben, Richie, Eddie, Beverly, Mike and Sten– the so-called “Group of Losers” – the task of to face that being there. And the key found by this group of seven friends to manage the fear of “It” and facing it, in some ways, is providing me with useful ideas to somehow juggle the nightmare in which I feel immersed now. Maybe because under fear, in its most abstract form , mysterious and totalizing , it is always that. It's always the same. In stories of fantasy as well as in reality.

Therefore, if you have not yet read “It” by Stephen King, the first tip is to do it right now. The pages to be read would be many – beyond 1. 200 those of the paper version – but moreover, in full quarantine, we have enough time to spare. The second tip, however, is to stop reading this piece here and not to read the gallery at all, because it contains some spoilers . If you feel like it, you can do it later, with a novel read and metabolized.

If instead you have already read “It” , you can open the gallery above without any problems: you will find all the analogies that I found between the nightmare that pervades the imaginary town of Derry and the pandemic due to the Covid – 19 which is distorting our planetary reality. There is something to worry about, but not only.

Opening image from the film “It – Capitolo 2”

(Everett / Contrast)