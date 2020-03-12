because-the-study-on-coronavirus-infection-at-a-distance-of-4-meters-has-been-withdrawn

On a bus in China, a coronavirus positive passenger would have infected two people at 4.5 meters. A study said that was later withdrawn. We cannot know for sure how people got infected and also all the evidence tells us that a meter or more is a safe distance

(photo: Zhou Qi / Eye Em via Getty Images)

While Italy is at the center of media attention around the world, the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 returns to be talked about again on its transmission routes. A study conducted by Chinese epidemiologists, in fact, said that the virus could be able to spread, and therefore cause an infection, even at distances higher than those indicated by experts to stay safe, or up to 4.5 meters .

But the research , published in the medical journal Practical Preventive Medicine , has been withdrawn shortly after its publication, Tuesday 10 March, without reasons. The news, however, was taken from the Chinese newspaper South China Morning Post , which indicated the withdrawal of the paper, and from some Italian and international newspapers. This is why we talk about it and try to clarify. It being understood that the distance of at least one meter, indicated by the World Health Organization and other authorities, is safe.

A particular scene

The study, as we read on South China Morning Post , photographs a very specific daily situation: it is a long-distance bus , full of passengers, in China, on the date of 22 January 2020, before the WHO declared a global state of emergency. On board there is a symptomatic and positive passenger to the new coronavirus, even if at the time when he goes up he is completely unaware of it. The passenger, who does not wear the mask (correctly, because there was no indication or prescription) gets on the vehicle and sits at the bottom, in the penultimate row, in the outdoor station.

The studio withdrawn

According to the research, during the trip, which lasted 4 hours , the positive passenger would have infected seven people, even distant ones. Among these, there would be two passengers sitting seven rows ahead, or 4.5 meters away, a distance far greater than the safety distance indicated by the authorities, equal to 1 meter. While no other people would have been infected, including the passenger sitting next to him , placed in the window. In addition, the virus could remain in the air even for half an hour, it was always read in this investigation. The researchers' hypothesis is that in a closed environment of this type, with air conditioning, the transmission distance of the coronavirus may be greater than the indicated safety distance.

But the research, in which the authors already underlined the fact that it was descriptive of a particular scene (therefore not on a large number of cases), has been withdrawn for unexplained reasons and is no longer traceable. However, the news has been released by the media and for this reason it can be useful to clarify.

How to interpret the result

“I have not had the opportunity to read the research in question” , stressed Massimo Andreoni , scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, “however not we know with certainty at what precise moment the people involved in the study became infected ”. In short, we have no sure evidence. “I don't believe” , continues Andreoni, “that starting from a very limited research of this kind, we can reach conclusions on new measures of the distance of the air transmission of the coronavirus through the droplets of saliva “. On the contrary, there are numerous studies in prestigious journals that have shown how much the virus travels, specifies the expert, and which confirm that the distance of at least one meter , indicated in these days by the authorities, in these days it is safe. Furthermore, there is no evidence that the virus remains suspended in the air, as a study on Jama shows, and therefore that the infection can occur later.

“Although it is true that under certain conditions and circumstances the distance traveled by the droplets of saliva can increase “, adds Andreoni,” including a higher speed of the expulsion of saliva, a higher humidity and ventilation of the rooms, as well as the density of the secretions , we can conclude that a distance of about a meter or meter and a half is absolutely safe to avoid the aerial transmission of the virus “. In short, the changes in the saliva path still fall within the safety distance .