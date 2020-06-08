because-“thirteen”-had-to-stop-(much)-earlier

The more you tighten the rope, the more you risk breaking, with the wefts that wear out and the shooters trying to stitch up what is now compromised, torn, tattered. That stretch for Thirteen , Italian title of 13 Reason Why , started with the second season, when Netflix decided to renew the series by choosing to move away from the novel Jay Asher's original thinking that he had in his hands the hen with the golden eggs that would have given the platform an audience more and more fond of the events of Liberty High, the classic American high school that hides behind the quarterback uniforms and cheerleader ponpons secrets and concerns of today's teenagers, oppressed and bullied, insecure and in need of being heard.

The intuition per se was a winner: the story of Hannah Baker, the girl who takes her own life by choosing to deliver 13 audio cassettes to as many comrades that she identifies as responsible for her gesture, travels around the world and the media, convincing Netflix that insisting on history would transform Thirteen in a new Stranger Things , with the audience eagerly waiting to find out what would happen next.

The pact, however, breaks right from the second season which, even with some intuition, definitively puts you out of the game Hannah Baker – the actress Katherine Langford renounces, in fact, the role fearing to remain caged in it forever. Which, in the end, happened the same – and tries to focus on the characters that remain, expanding their backgrounds and narrative paths. Too bad that, when ideas are scarce, any effort to lengthen the broth ends up being annoyingly tasteless: the showrunners have not arrived and, to go on with the story, they have literally ruined the protagonists by bending them to more and more script needs imaginative and implausible. The desire to tell too much – bullying, the repression of homosexuality, sexual violence, the iniquity of a trial, drug addiction, child prostitution, bipolarism and whoever has more than put it – has made Thirteen the main road, passing from a manifesto of a specific discomfort, that of adolescent suicide , au n cauldron full of common places and flat and two-dimensional figures that once they could also be nice but that, with the passing of the episodes, ended up being irritating and itchy. This last season, 10 episodes of one hour each with an epilogue lasting monstre of an hour and thirty-eight, practically a film, closes a circle that it could very well have been sealed after the end of Asher's novel.

Why Netflix decided to insist so much on Thirteen is, in fact, a question that grips not only those who have smelled the scuffle since the beginning, but also all those who had taken part in the series fond. A character like Clay , one of the few positive figures of a microcosm of children too taken by themselves to notice the problems of others, becomes, for example, a schizophrenic ghost devoured not only by the obsession to solve the problems of others, a sort of Mr. Wolf with a single expression, but also from a responsibility that in comparison the president of a multinational thinks about combing the dolls. Beyond the incredible number of dead comrades, almost always in chilling circumstances, the ending of Thirteen is extremely clever because he chooses to end the series with the disappearance of a character whose name we will not reveal to you – but which is easily understood – which is a way too easy to leave fans the memory of the bitterness of the loss rather than the anger for having witnessed an inexorably shortened story on their folds. Perhaps, if you really had to get to a fourth season, you could think of a more idyllic aspect because, if we think about it, ending with a drama is always the most complacent way: the difficulty lies in finding a happy ending that works and is credible. Of Thirteen, in short, we will probably remember only the first season and the audio cassettes of Hannah Baker, waiting for someone to tell us why she got to season 4 while a masterpiece like Call me Anna was forced to close its doors to the third.

