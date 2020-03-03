become-a-«queen-consort».-camilla's-dream-that-will-not-come-true

On April 9 Carlo and Camilla will celebrate 15 years of marriage , but even then Buckingham Palace will not give the Duchess of Cornwall the most coveted gift: the possibility of one day becoming «queen consort» . Once known as the “most hated woman in the UK”, Camilla over the years has been able to win the sympathy of her subjects of the queen Elizabeth II (who once called her “that evil woman” ). Its popularity has definitely grown compared to the times when it became after Diana Princess Diana , the number two wife of Prince Charles. But the memory of the ancient rival continues to hinder it : it will never become « queen consort “.

When her husband ascends the throne, Camilla will become “consort princess” . This was assured to the Times a source close to Clarence House , the official resident of Charles: « It is a decision announced by Buckingham Palace at the time of the wedding . And nothing has changed since then ». Indeed, before the wedding of Carlo and Camilla in 2005 , the British royal house had established that the Duchess of Cornwall, on the day her husband became king, would get “simply” the title of princess consort. A decision taken not to offend the memory of the previous hereditary princess, Diana . For the same reason Camilla, with her wedding, obtained the title of Duchess of Cornwall instead of that of Princess of Wales.

Given Camilla's rising popularity, the British press has recently been speculating on the possibility that Carlo's wife will succeed one day to tick it off , obtaining the title that in normal conditions would automatically come to her at the time of her wife's coronation. But in Camilla's case there is one more obstacle. As the Times points out, if she became «queen consort »The debate on the validity of his wedding with Carlo would rekindle . In fact, the wedding was celebrated with a civil ceremony. And many royal watchers claim that the crown prince can only marry with the Anglican rite . Especially since the coronation ceremony is officiated by the archbishop of Canterbury, the highest religious authority of the Anglican Church. And in fact neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip were present at the “yes” of Charles and Camilla , simply attending the post-wedding banquet.

