before-5g:-legends-about-radio-waves

The legend that binds 5g and coronavirus does not come from nothing. Ever since radio waves have been used in mass society, rumors have been circulating about their offensive purpose, or about hidden collateral damage

London, 10 April 2020 (photo: by Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

Last April 6 Wired Uk reconstructed the birth and spread of the conspiracy theory that binds 5g and coronavirus . The zero point would have been an article published in January by a Belgian newspaper. According to a general practitioner called Kris Van Kerckhoven, the epidemic had broken out in Wuhan because of its 5g antennas . The idea began to spread. In short from the anti-5g groups in the Dutch language it reached the influencer International. By February, the conspiracy theory was second only to that of the laboratory-created virus. In the end, the legend had tangible effects in the physical world, with several cases of antennae destroyed (5g or less). There has also been a recent case in Italy, but it is unclear whether the rumor about the coronavirus has anything to do with it.

It is probably still early to find out if it really was that article that triggered everything, at least in Europe. The Belgian journalist who interviewed Van Kerckhoven seemed to already know the theory before asking for confirmation: perhaps the newspaper was just a super-spreader , not the point of origin. But above all Wired Uk recalls that also this legend does not come from nothing . The new standard 5g was debating from before the pandemic: there are those who fear health risks, even if the consensus is that they do not pose more risks than the previous ones (theoretically less). But in reality it is since radio waves have been used in mass society that rumors have circulated about their offensive purpose, or about hidden collateral damage, as also reminds us Pessimists Archive .

Wireless panic

Since the introduction of cell phones we have the problem of possible damage to health caused by their use is posed. And this, like it or not, is completely natural and desirable. If the population changes habits en masse for a new technology, there is a public interest in investigating the issue. On cell phones, given the studies carried out, there has been a solid consensus for years on the safety of these devices. The problem is that if there is a risk and it is very low, it is also difficult to photograph. At the same time it is impossible to prove a zero risk, and it would rather be necessary to evaluate each technology in a cost / benefit framework.

For this reason, even before 5g, the debate periodically rekindled thanks to investigations and court judgments, but in the absence of significant news both on a scientific and regulatory level. But cell phones are not the only wireless devilries that we fear, or that we learn to fear . Maybe not everyone remembers that 12 years ago Report recycled a BBC service that was shaking the bogeyman of damage from Wifi. There was talk of electrosensitivity, telling cases of children who had felt bad after installing the hot-spots at school. Paolo Attivissimo on his blog specified that the BBC had then accepted criticisms and clarifications on the service, which are not mentioned in the Italian version. Again the fear of the alleged damage from Wi-fi has never gone away, and is periodically evoked by newspapers and magazines. Among the most original suggestions not to give it up, use specific plants for the absorption of electromagnetic radiation: poor Spathiphyllum …

The Marconi ray of death

The 25 April is also the anniversary of the birth of Guglielmo Marconi. A legend about the hostile uses of his technology is linked to the inventor (by convention) of the radio: the ray of death . It is said that before he died in 1937 Guglielmo Marconi was working for Benito Mussolini to a weapon that would change the tide of war. Based on the invisible radio waves, it could stop the engine of an enemy vehicle from a distance, was a airplane or tank. In the book Mussolini confesses to the stars (1952) the fascist journalist Ivanoe Fossani also writes that Marconi, on the advice of the Pope, did not give him the weapon for ethical reasons. This is what the dictator would have revealed to him in an interview with 20 March 1945.

Whether or not Fossani's testimony is reliable does not change the fact that the Wunderwaffe italica never existed. Its legend is probably linked to the radiolocation experiments conducted by Marconi at Torre Chiaruccia in 1935, when rumors began to circulate about it. But it belongs to the large family of the legends about the death rays , with many inventors involved, from Majorana to the inevitable Tesla.

As the expert Giuseppe Stilo explained to Wired, the radius of death is declined in very different, sometimes opposite, ways. It is invented to get rich , or to sell it to the best bidder foreign power. Or you invent it for patriotism , and provide your country with the weapon that will make it invincible . In other narratives, however, it is designed for pacifism : is such a destructive weapon that if his plans were to go to everyone, they would fool the idea of ​​a new conflict on the type of the First World War.

Remembering Haarp

That radio waves can somehow promote the spread of coronavirus may seem absurd . Yet those who are motivated can easily find evidence support. For example it is not difficult to find studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields on the immune system , although there say little about the alleged harm to humans (unproven to date). There are also several doctors who, like the expert interviewed by the Belgian newspaper, are eager to get through by Galileo . So, at least in some versions, the narrative that binds 5g and coronavirus tries to lean on a background of truth.

No one has ever understood how it should have worked Haarp , the research program for the study of the ionosphere accused for twenty years of causing disasters in half the world. For its antennas nothing was impossible, from mind control to that of the climate, from the creation of earthquakes and hurricanes to the attacks of the 11 September. It is not by chance that the white whale of the conspiracy theories . Although it wasn't secret (he also had a website), it was easy to imagine that Haarp and his antennas were combining something shady.

But every good story must end, or at least reinvent itself: from 2015 has ceased to be (also) a military project (for long distance telecommunications) and its antennas (turned off) have remained at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The drought? Blame the radio

Liquidating the fears of new technologies such as Luddism is likely to be not very productive . Even conspiracy theories deserve more in-depth analysis than those of technophobic frames . As in other cases, it is not necessarily the refusal of science to act as a propellant, it could instead be the suspicion towards the institutions who manage the technology. In addition to this, it is perfectly reasonable to expect as much security as possible, without falling into the crippling trap of the nonexistent risk 0 .

That said, one might still wonder how far we can go back in time and find equally unfounded fears of the coronavirus spread by 5g. At least a century, that is, since radio became common. As Gizmodo reports, in 1924 the magazine S cience and Invention published an article on the various faults attributed without basis to the radio. Among these there were also calamities such as drought and earthquakes.

The debunking written at the time by Hugo Gernsback is from all similar to one of those that could be read today on 5g or on cell phones, at least until the moment when it begins to predict the future (after all he would have become a science fiction author). For our days Gernsback foresaw a radiant future in which we would use radio waves to reinvigorate not only our bodies, but also to make plants grow faster. But we would also use them to dominate the weather, albeit on a local scale. Apparently not even disclosure is saved from urban legends …