before-useless,-now-mandatory:-but-are-the-masks-useful-or-not?

This Don from Los Angeles writes me on Linkedin with unmotivated enthusiasm. «Hey Francesco! I just released new face masks! “. After an unsolicited digression on materials and craftsmanship of his creations he sends me back to the site. There are masks aztecche, masks with flowers, masks with the Taj Mahal and masks with Alice in wonderland. Price, 29 dollars. I have to give it to Don: they are beautiful and well made pieces. The initial indignation for the unknown “who makes money on the masks” disappears immediately, appeased by the realization of the near future: it will be more and more like this.

The masks will become an integral part of our aesthetic, perhaps for days, more likely for weeks, maybe for months. And, of course, once the state has taken steps to establish the minimum production for the entire population and to adjust their prices, there is nothing wrong with someone wanting to produce and sell alternative models.

THE FIRST INDICATIONS ON THE MASKS

We still know very little about the subject. In the first weeks of the emergency, political and health leaders hurried to say that no, the masks were not used for those who were not infected and our run in the pharmacies in search was useless of the last pieces. “Masks for healthy people are useless,” said WHO adviser Walter Ricciardi, a consultant to the Ministry of Health, in a famous public outing. Until the end of March, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità was opposed to “generalized use in the absence of symptoms”. The WHO itself on its website confirms that they are useful only to those who are infected to avoid transmitting the virus to others.

THE TURNING POINT: WEAR THEM ALL

But now Ricciardi himself has said that “at this moment” it is better for everyone to wear a mask; Giovanni Rezza, of the Higher Institute of Health, says that not only the mask is useful, but also a scarf around the mouth; WHO is preparing to review the rules; Lombardy and Tuscany require its use by anyone who leaves the house.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

What has changed? Nothing, if not the greatest hold of a conscience: the Coronavirus is quite slimy . It shows its symptoms later and more subtly than other viruses. And it is not given to us to know with certainty and promptly who is infected and who is not. « We can all be sick », summarizes the worst case scenario in four words the virologist Roberto Burioni To Vanity Fair.it. « This virus appeared only three months ago and we are discovering many things day by day ».

From its appearance to today we have also discovered these three. «First, the virus is very contagious. Second, even people without attunements can transmit the infection. Third, the number of cases in Italy is much higher than what we calculated with swabs. Many cases have not been diagnosed. The projections of some very prestigious institutes estimate that 10% of the Italian population can be infected ». In short, since we could all be infected, we might as well start using masks to protect others from our drops of saliva.

THE PROVISIONS

First of all, the masks are of three types. The classic surgical masks , the FFP2 and the FFP3. The first are those that are required to wear to anyone who leaves the house in Lombardy and Tuscany. They are used by the wearer to avoid droplet droplets being released, i.e. saliva droplets or other liquids that have a size from 50 microns up. They were born to protect the patient from the doctor who is operating him, but they cannot filter out much smaller droplets.

And in short, they count as a handkerchief that serves to repair a startnuto . It is not much, but they help, at least in places where it is more difficult to maintain the safety distance of one meter, such as supermarkets or pharmacies. As all the experts interviewed in recent days recall, the most effective remedy remains respect for distance and hand hygiene. The surgical, unlike FFP2 and FFP3, are not reusable. They should be thrown away after their use, which is roughly the equivalent of a shift.

LE FFP

The FFP2 and the FFP3 are the professional masks that are used to filter drops of 5 or 10 micron: the former protect at least from 92% of the particles and the latter at least from 98%. In the absence of any type of mask, in Lombardy the use of scarves or foulards tight around the nose to the mouth is mandatory. Their use is compared to that of non-surgical masks, i.e. those that are not certified and used for example for pollution . Difficult to establish their usefulness.

PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION

The challenge now is that of production and distribution. “I ask the health managers to provide the protective devices because they do not arrive today”, protested the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala , given that many Lombard pharmacies were left without one.

Civil Protection is distributing about 3.3 million of them across the region, “they will be free and accessible to distribution points”. «Lombardy has already purchased millions 17 millions». Production continues, also involving private companies that have reconverted their production. The Fippi di Rho , for example, a company in the north of Milan that produced diapers, started to manufacture 900 thousand a day, 24 hours on 24. Once they leave the factory, they will be distributed in a precise order: first to hospitals, then to residences for the elderly, finally to citizens.

USE AFTER THE QUARANTINE

Will we continue to use the surgical template even after quarantine? For Burioni “almost certainly yes, we will do it for a certain period of time”. Then, perhaps, the vaccine will arrive, and we will close it in a drawer: the most technical and most responsible memory of these days.

