Behavioral & Mental Healthcare Software Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Core Solution Inc., EMIS Health, Epic

Behavioral & Mental Healthcare Software Market to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2025.

“Behavioral & Mental Healthcare Software Market valued approximately USD 1.43 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major factors which driving Behavioral & mental healthcare software are government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in behavioral & mental health organization, high demand for mental services and increasing significance on subscription model.

Based on functionality, clinical functionality segment is dominating with the largest market share and the growth of this segment is due to rising government support towards need for this software to give quality care for patients at low costs by clinicians. One of the major restraint of Behavioral & Mental Healthcare Software is data privacy and concerns and shortage of IT knowledgeable personnel which negatively impact in the market. Government funding for expanding behavioral health services is the opportunity for the behavioral & mental healthcare software.

The recurring requirement of support services such as for software upgrades and maintenance is the major factor for supporting its growth. Behavioral & Mental health software can be defined as custom-built specialized software that is used by psychologists to understand behavioral patterns in patients and suggest treatment to deal with various behavioral issues such as anxiety, stress, addiction, and depression.

Experienced behavioral health professionals provide utilization management in specialty programs and are more effective in reducing costs while improving member outcomes as compared to traditional approach, managed care organizations have not shown the capacity or the interest in delivering specialized services for those with serious mental illness, unless there was significant money to be made by reducing benefits.

The regional analysis of Behavioral & Mental Healthcare Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share.

The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to, government initiatives for increasing awareness about behavioral health, rise in incident of behavioral disorders and increase in access to behavioral health care. Quite growth in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa can be attributed due to lack of awareness among the people about behavioral health, social stigma associated with behavioral or mental health and lack of awareness among clinicians about behavioral health software.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By component:

 Supported Services

 Software

By End-User:

 Provider

 Payer

By Delivery Model:

 Subscription Model

 Ownership Model

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Cerner Corporation, Core Solution Inc., EMIS Health, Epic, Meditab, Holmusk, Netsmart Technologies, Welligent Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Behavioral & Mental Healthcare Software Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6411-behavioral-&-mental-healthcare-software-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com