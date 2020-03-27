Science

Behind the scenes of NASA's Artemis Mission

nj March 27, 2020
behind-the-scenes-of-nasa's-artemis-mission

More than anything moves in the NASA headquarters, to fulfill the promise to bring the human being back to the Moon as soon as possible. Here is where the main components of the mission are

Teams of scientists from all over the world are working to bring the human being back to the Moon . The mission, Artemis, is scheduled to depart by 2024 and both the capsule and the carrier, which the launch system are at a point of decisive development.

In this video, just released by NASA, we see the Orion capsule entering its final test phase, at the Kennedy Space Center, and the journey of the command and service module towards the testing facilities, in addition to the launch system (the most powerful ever made) struggling with the latest transfer assembly steps. A titanic work for which the American Agency is certainly not hiding a very strong enthusiasm.

(Credit video: Nasa Johnson)

nj

Close