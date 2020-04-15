“beijing-express-2020”:-the-collegiali-win-the-most-beautiful-edition-ever

We miss humanity, we miss the contact, we miss not being able to return a smile or a grimace because covered by masks adorned with valves and polyethylene. That is why the eighth edition of Beijing Express was the right program for the spectator at the right time: while Italy and the world were dropping material and immaterial shutters on lives and shops, seeing a group of travelers asking for steps and embracing perfect strangers seemed liberating, reassuring, analgesic.

Who has never raced on the side of a road and has always kept away from extreme hikes, those that make you smoke your feet and push you to give a gold bar to anyone offer to bring your backpack, even if only for a moment they thought they wanted to be there, in Seoul, instead of Collegiate and Wedding Planner to dance the Gangnam Style and to answer embarrassing questions about public toilets because anything, even dancing the Gangnam Style , is better than a world dominated by self-certifications and safety distances, by plexiglass and disposable gloves.

🎊 The “New Generation” wins. @PekingExpress @CdGherardesca #PekingExpress # Rai2 @stramiaoo #Collegiali pic.twitter.com/nX9WzPOHKV – Rai2 (@RaiDue) April 14, 2020

Programs such as Beijing Express success met him slowly , calibrating a formula that over the years has been filed and improved until the triumph of this last edition, rewarded by critics and listeners. Like a seedling you need water and fertilizer, Costantino Della Gherardesca has it nourished up to make it a jewel that has gone from the niche to the mainstream, the right exchange between the radical touch that some detractors reproached the show and the popular national vibrations that made it a small “cult” especially among the very young. Beyond the phenomena that in Beijing have found their fortune – from the Marchesa d'Aragona and her “triple horror” to Angelina's ruinous falls, from Corinne Clery's squabbling to Antonella Elia's bitter tears -, is in 2020 that the cast achieves an enviable balance, a perfect fit between all the pieces of the puzzle. From the authenticity of the Gladiators to the willpower of the Daughters of Art, to arrive in Seoul after nine very painful stages, marked by sea penises to chew and elephant trunk to keep at bay, are the Top, Collegiate and Wedding Planners : five women and one man, Enzo Miccio, the one who was first for almost the entire duration of the program but that, at the very last, the scepter of victory was seen parading by Nicole Rossi and Jennifer Poni. They are, in fact, the winners of the Beijing Express most beautiful ever, the first (and hopefully the last) in quarantine times.

READ ALSO

Nicole Rossi, «collegiate» of Beijing Express: «As a child I saw myself as Prime Minister»

In a Seoul punctuated by traffic and the luminous signs of the center, the couple, who at the first episodes were often at the bottom of the ranking, risking the elimination several times, slowly managed to regain ground and burn the very favorite Enzo Miccio and Carolina Giannuzzi, whom bookermakers gave as winners. For the third consecutive year, a couple made up of women only wins the program – in 2018 were the Ladies of the TV Patrizia Rossetti and Maria Teresa Ruta and in 2017 le Clubber Ema Stokholma and Valentina Pegorer -, but it is indicative that a triumph was, in some ways, also a another successful Raidue program such as The College : a spin-off never attempted before and which unexpectedly led to the most unexpected epilogue to be. Wins the “New Generation”, therefore, the stubbornness of two girls from 19 years that have managed to both enjoy the journey and experience the competition in a way healthy and original. Especially in the last episodes, when they really thought they could get the better of the Wedding Planner's supremacy and their longing to be first – even at the cost of sacrificing their Gladiators friends, the Holy Alliance capitulated by virtue of a superior good. We will remember many episodes in this edition: from Vera Gemma's curtains to the stubbornness of Asia Argento; from Max Giusti's tears to Miccio's scoldings against Caro. But, above all, we will remember the beauty of a program that kept us company during a forced stop at home and that, every Tuesday evening, managed to take us far away doing so that the lockdown faded as if by magic.

Browse gallery

READ ALSO

Luckily there is “Beijing Express”

READ ALSO

Asia Argento after «Beijing Express»: «So I freed myself from pain and anger»