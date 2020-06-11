belen-rodriguez-and-cecilia,-reunion-between-sisters:-together-after-the-quarantine

The hug between sisters took place in Milan, and to immortalize it was Veronica Cozzani , mother of the Rodriguez clan. The woman, on her Instagram profile, published the photo of her daughters, with a simple and effective caption. « Hermanas», sisters , wrote, enclosing in one word the meaning of a long wait in a quarantine.

Belén Rodriguez and his sister Cecilia , whose link is now a well-known thing, they were unable to spend the health emergency side by side.

The little Rodriguez family remained in Trentino, together with her boyfriend Ignazio Moser, while the showgirl was in Milan, with her son Santiago . The two met only in recent days, giving rise to the gossip that Belén, in crisis with Stefano De Martino , she would take refuge in her mother's house.

It is said, in fact, that the former dancer of Amici and his wife found are stumbled upon in a couple crisis. Belén, who in the days of the lockdown would have had to give up his sister's support, would have liked to make up for lost time as soon as she returned to Milan. Thus, the embrace that mother Veronica Cozzani has frozen in a smartphone-sized photograph would have become something more than the gesture of love between two sisters separated by time.

