Belén Rodriguez at home in Milan, Stefano De Martino in Naples and fans immediately write “crisis”

Belén Rodriguez at home in Milan, Stefano De Martino in Naples for work . The two , after the quarantine, they separated: he is working at the new edition of the program Made In Sud ; the Argentine showgirl, on the other hand, spends her days with Santiago , 7 years, their firstborn.



And if at the beginning the conductor told his emotions on social media ( « Now I understand how hard it is to spend quarantine alone . So far I had been lucky enough to be with my family »), Everything has been silent for a few weeks.

Belén dedicates himself to his son, “it's all my life”, while he shares postcards with a view of Vesuvius. And fans can't resist. To take a look at their social profiles (she has almost any follower 10 millions; he over 4) is all a succession of “Where is Belén?” , we read on the page of the dancer. « And what happened to Stefano? You are beautiful together», dozens of users write on her profile. Around, everything is silent. Not even a “like” , thermometer of all the lovestories at the time of Instagram, mutual. And there are those who notice how there is no longer faith on her ring finger wedding.

Just a case? Or a desire to keep privacy high? Who knows. The two returned together in April 2019 , after a break lasting four years. The love that comes back and seems stronger than before. You just have to wait for the start of summer 2020.

