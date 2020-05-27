World

Belén Rodriguez at home in Milan, Stefano De Martino in Naples and fans immediately write “crisis”

The Argentine showgirl spends her days with Santiago while the dancer is busy with the new edition of “Made In Sud”. And the absence of “likes” and photos together via social “worries” the couple's followers who “fear” a new separation …

Belén Rodriguez at home in Milan, Stefano De Martino in Naples for work . The two , after the quarantine, they separated: he is working at the new edition of the program Made In Sud ; the Argentine showgirl, on the other hand, spends her days with Santiago , 7 years, their firstborn.

And if at the beginning the conductor told his emotions on social media ( « Now I understand how hard it is to spend quarantine alone . So far I had been lucky enough to be with my family »), Everything has been silent for a few weeks.

Belén dedicates himself to his son, “it's all my life”, while he shares postcards with a view of Vesuvius. And fans can't resist. To take a look at their social profiles (she has almost any follower 10 millions; he over 4) is all a succession of “Where is Belén?” , we read on the page of the dancer. « And what happened to Stefano? You are beautiful together», dozens of users write on her profile. Around, everything is silent. Not even a “like” , thermometer of all the lovestories at the time of Instagram, mutual. And there are those who notice how there is no longer faith on her ring finger wedding.

Just a case? Or a desire to keep privacy high? Who knows. The two returned together in April 2019 , after a break lasting four years. The love that comes back and seems stronger than before. You just have to wait for the start of summer 2020.

