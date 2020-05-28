belen-rodriguez,-his-version-in-a-video:-«for-me-it's-a-difficult-moment,-respect-me»

The rumors of an alleged crisis between Belén Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino chased each other quickly in the last hours, thanks to the distance between the two: after the end of the lockdown she remained in Milan with her son Santiago , 7 years old, he is currently in Naples, busy with the new edition of Made in Sud. However, it was not the work distance that made the gossip antennas stand up, but an alleged meeting between the Argentine showgirl and Andrea Iannone, reported by some sites, which prompted Rodriguez, not without hesitation and without giving any name, to use Instagram to speak to the followers and gossip.

“I've never done a story like that, so I'm also a little nervous about doing it,” said Belén, «They are not easy days for me, they are really complicated days, one thing I want to say and I want it to come out of my mouth because every time I open the internet, I broke as a woman . I'm tired of seeing articles that misrepresent and completely change the situation of things, “he added referring to the fact that gossip is part of his job and that he accepts it, but is not willing to endure allegations.

«This is a difficult moment for me, a lot, also because I didn't expect it and I don't even take responsibility for it . Because I am a mother and I care about my family, I care about my relationship, I am a human person who suffers like all the others, and when I see the illusions written on my account I am not there anymore “, he continued. “If I am around the city and by chance people arrive, it is absolutely not my fault, nor my responsibility, nor something organized by me”.

The showgirl stressed that she is not a person from things organized at the table: «Since I am a public figure, the explanations must be given, we must bring out the attributes and tell how things are because otherwise they will deal with them the others and to me this is no longer good, because I am no longer twenty years old, because I am no longer a girl, because I am a mother and I have responsibilities, therefore it is normal, and I say it, that if a person is not very happy his brother and his family take him to a restaurant to drink a glass of wine to make her smile. “

It is not known yet what happened, and if something really happened with Stefano. She and the conductor returned together in the spring of 2019, after four years of being separated. A flashback lived far from the spotlight, up to things done. « We have grown up and we no longer waste time discussing, we no longer want to quarrel He had said, speaking of the newfound serenity. “What we had to do wrong, we did it wrong. But the family is important and now we want to be together until the end of our days “. If this is really the case, only they will be able to confirm or deny. When the right time comes.

READ ALSO

Belén Rodriguez at home in Milan, Stefano De Martino in Naples and the fans immediately write “crisis”