Belén Rodriguez, rediscovered love (for Stefano De Martino): “You can forgive and start again”

Old love, new life. Belén Rodriguez has turned the page, archiving a not an easy period and finding a smile thanks to the historical companion, Stefano De Martino: «I don't say it out loud because I always have fear of losses “, he declares in a long interview with” Very true »with Silvia Toffanin . «But you can forgive, even if it is difficult, and to start again : love cannot be paused “.

Although she separated from her husband in 2015, except then find the agreement last year: «You can pretend for a while , but then you have to accept it », the Argentine showgirl reveals again, 35 years, five more than the better half. «He is also a friend to me a friend , loves my flaws and amuses me a lot. Even if sometimes it makes me angry, it manages to play down those moments in which I am nostalgic “.

Moments that, in the recent past , it seems have often peeked into his life. “For three years I really lost myself “, adds Belén, who in that period was linked to the motorcyclist Andrea Iannone . «I was not satisfied with what I was doing and for this reason I was also not very accommodating at work. I was really sad , I was struggling to even find the desire to s watch over me in the morning “.

Vitality that has returned thanks also to the rediscovered love with Stefano: the two had exchanged the fateful « yes »In Comignago , in Piedmont, the 20 September 2013, five months after giving birth to their first child , Santiago . In 2015, precisely, the break: «Convolare di new to wedding ? No it is not true. At the beginning we talked about it, “she concludes. “If we ever have to do it again, it will be a wedding for a few friends “.

The tangible sign of a new chapter .

