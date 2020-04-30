Belén Rodriguez remained without his Stefano De Martino (due to his commitments on TV)

Belén Rodriguez remained again without his Stefano . But this time the couple's crises have nothing to do. De Martino for a couple of days left Milan to move to Naples , where in a few weeks he will start working at the new edition of the comic program Made In Sud . And already misses his wife and son Santiago : « Now I understand how hard it is to spend quarantine alone . Until now I had been lucky enough to be with my family, “he wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Since they returned together after a four-year break in April 2019, Belén and Stefano seem more and more in love , as shown by the romantic dedications that are exchanged continuously on their respective social profiles.

Argentina has also recently said that you would like to extend your family . Indicating that she and her husband, taking advantage of the quarantine, went to work to give a little brother (or sister) to the first-born: “My mom Veronica lives in our own building. So we can leave Santiago for a few hours and have our moments ». Now Belén and Stefano, because of his work commitments, are far away. Who knows if the stork is already in flight.

