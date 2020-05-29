belen-rodriguez,-the-“open-heart”-video-and-stefano-de-martino-far-away:-what-has-happened-so-far

From romantic dedications to crisis hypotheses, between Belén Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino , it was a moment, again. And everything seems to have happened quickly, after the lockdown spent together in Milan. He in Naples, busy with the new edition of Made in Sud, and she at home with her son Santiago. Nothing strange, to want to be objective, how many families greet each other for work every day? Lots. Yet something must have happened, and serious . Belén herself admitted it, via Instagram, by publishing a video in which, in fact, she admits the crisis, even if Stefano never names him.

«This is a difficult moment for me, a lot, also because I didn't expect it and I don't even take responsibility for it. Because I'm a mom and I care about my family , I care about my relationship, I am a human person who suffers like all the others, and when I see writing illusions on my account I am no longer there. “

The inferences to which it refers have a name, Andrea Iannone , at his side over the years far from Stefano. A meeting by chance, in a club, which immediately triggered the evil ones, who had soon considered the motorcyclist responsible for the alleged crisis with De Martino. “If I am around the city and by chance people arrive, it is absolutely not my fault, nor my responsibility, nor something organized by me” .

No flashback, in short, but only a crisis, probably one of those that can happen to anyone. Stefano's last public track in the showgirl's life dates back to last 29 March, when she had remembered their first meeting, to Amici : “That evening, I remember it as if it were yesterday … And from that evening you never got out of my thoughts, and you will never get out” , he had written she publishing a very intense portrait of what she had come back to call “husband” after four years of being separated. Holidays together, cohabitation, faith on the finger, again, both concentrate on the son Santiago, 7 years old, and the desire to expand the family in the air.

«We will return to discover the world, you and me» his last thought to her, in a short video from the last happy holiday, in Provence, at the end February. But the subsequent posts do not betray difficulties. «Nature is better without us», Stefano wrote on April 24 on Instagram, publishing a video of three dolphins taken from a ship. Belén had responded with a heart.

What happened next, for now, remains a mystery. What is certain is that nothing suggested a crisis after the reunion in April 2019. « I go very slowly because I matured, I once told everything, because I was young and more unaware. I work hard and do what my heart tells me. I tried to turn the page and build another family, but I didn't feel like it. Even if it doesn't seem, I don't like having children with different parents, so let's see », she had told Very true a few weeks before. Then the first photo together, taken by little Santiago during a holiday in Morocco. The caption is very tender: «Stay forever». A “forever” that today no longer seems so sure. Fans of the couple, however, still hope.

