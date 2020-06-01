belgian-prince-joachim-coronavirus-positive-after-a-party-in-spain:-«i-will-pay-the-consequences»

In recent weeks, in Europe , the contagion from Covid – 19 has slowed his run, but has not yet stopped completely. Proof of this is Joachim of Belgium , young nephew of the King Philip, who tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain , in the center of Cordova . “I am deeply repentant of my actions,” said the prince. “Now I will accept the consequences “.

Class 1991, son of the princess Astrid – sister of the sovereign – and of Lorenzo of Habsburg -Este, Joachim was a guest at a private party: according to the reconstructions, those present would have been approximately 30 , despite the rules against gatherings prohibit gatherings with more than 15 people. «I apologize for not having complied with all quarantine measures during the trip», he concluded with regret.

«In these difficult times, I didn't want to offend anyone “. Words that weren't enough to appease the fury of Rafaela Valenzuela , government delegate in the Andalusian town. “I am surprised and indignant ,” she said. «We cannot afford behaviors irresponsible because the virus is still out there and it takes little to trigger an outbreak . From phase 2 we would be forced to take a step back “.

Second El País , Prince Joachim – tenth in line of succession to the throne – was in Spain for business reasons and now faces a fine of up to 10 thousand euros . Among other things, his behavior contrasts with that of his cousin, Princess Elizabeth , future sovereign queen of Belgium, who during the coronavirus emergency made talk about himself for his praiseworthy voluntary actions.

Above all, the decision to call some nursing homes in Brussels stands out to give moral support to lonely elders. Who knows if in these now will have made a phone call also to Joachim for a “loving” pull of ears .

READ ALSO

Elizabeth of Belgium, in the footsteps of Kate Middleton, between sport and volunteering

READ ALSO

Elizabeth, “iron” princess: from August to the military university