bella-hadid-and-the-revenge-of-the-sports-bra

A few days ago I was on the couch scrolling through Instagram, and I saw this.

Okay, what a novelty, another celeb who started making tiktoks in which she dances, you say. Groundbreaking.

Quite right. But the interesting part is not ballet: apart from the abs that I will never have, what caught my attention is the look, or to be more precise the top: Bella in fact wears a sport bra di Good American , which for the uninitiated is the brand of Khloe Kardashian , born as a denim line but which recently has also expanded to casualwear and sportswear, with particular attention to underwear.

Now, on the bra there are two schools of thought: those who hate him and instead cannot do without them and find him an indispensable as well as beautiful garment. I am part of the second, and even in these home days I am never without.

Lately though, perhaps thanks to this strange period that pushes me to simplify a lot, I am increasingly attracted to basic garments and this also applies to underwear: if it is monochromatic, in cotton or lycra, with an easy shape and rigorously without underwire then it ends up in the shopping cart (online, of course: quarantine does not prevent me from shopping, Internet I love you).

Browse gallery

For now I put them under the suit, another mega cult of the moment. But in the future and with the arrival of the heat you can also wear them on sight, over sweatpants and maybe under a maxi shirt worn open , just like it does Beautiful. Or under a cardigan with jeans, or over a tube skirt as does the coolest of all or Hailey.

READ ALSO

Fashion Obsession: Hailey's suit and that turn-up that makes the difference